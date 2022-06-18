Restaurant Scores stock photo

Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week June 6- 10, 2022. The report includes critical items history.

Mildred’s of Ardmore, 27926 Main Street, Ardmore, 80

• June 10- pans found in clean storage with food debris

• June 10- 0 ppm of sanitizer at the dish machine while in use. 0 ppm of quat sanitizer found in buckets while in use.

• June 10- ice bin had black substance in it

• June 10- fish held in refrigeration at 62 degrees, green tomato 68 degrees, dressing held at 46 degrees.

• June 13- fish held at 39 degrees, green tomatoes 40 degrees and macaroni salad 39 degrees- abated

Ramona J’s Restaurant, LLC, 22728 Pepper Road, Athens, 94

Premier Cafe, 22923 Hwy 72 W Suite D, Athens, 99

K-May Donuts, 1102-B Hwy 72, Athens, 93

• June 9- cracked container with food found in refrigeration. The container and food contents were discarded.

Athens Lions Club, 309 East Forrest Street, Athens, 92

• June 10- ice machines with white residue-cleaned during inspection

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you