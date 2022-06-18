Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week June 6- 10, 2022. The report includes critical items history.
Mildred’s of Ardmore, 27926 Main Street, Ardmore, 80
• June 10- pans found in clean storage with food debris
• June 10- 0 ppm of sanitizer at the dish machine while in use. 0 ppm of quat sanitizer found in buckets while in use.
• June 10- ice bin had black substance in it
• June 10- fish held in refrigeration at 62 degrees, green tomato 68 degrees, dressing held at 46 degrees.
• June 13- fish held at 39 degrees, green tomatoes 40 degrees and macaroni salad 39 degrees- abated
Ramona J’s Restaurant, LLC, 22728 Pepper Road, Athens, 94
Premier Cafe, 22923 Hwy 72 W Suite D, Athens, 99
K-May Donuts, 1102-B Hwy 72, Athens, 93
• June 9- cracked container with food found in refrigeration. The container and food contents were discarded.
Athens Lions Club, 309 East Forrest Street, Athens, 92
• June 10- ice machines with white residue-cleaned during inspection
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.