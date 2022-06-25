Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week June 13- June 17, 2022. The report includes critical items history.
Greenbrier Restaurant, 27028 Old Hwy 20, Madison- 63
• Tongs found in clean storage with food debris.
• Loose wire found on the fryer basket in use, cracked containers and chipped plates in storage.
• Burgers were held on prep at 112 degrees. Upon revisit, burgers held at 179 degrees- abated.
• Cole slaw held at 57 and 76 degrees, raw chicken held at 60 degrees, cooked ribs held on prep at 67 degrees. Revisit for low score- establishment held raw chicken at 60 degrees and cooked ribs at 61 degrees. NOIS (notice of intent to suspend) permit issued.
• Ice machine had black and white substance in it. Revisit- the ice machine was cleaned- abated.
• Presence of flies found throughout the establishment.
• Chemical spray bottles, cleansers, and baby powder stored with customer food items. The items were stored property.
Marathon Mini Mart (Hines &72), 1200 block Hwy 72 W, Athens- 66
• Several flies throughout- revisit flies absent- abated.
• Soda nozzles with brown residue- revisit nozzles clean- abated
• No soap at kitchen hand sink. No paper towels at kitchen or restroom hand sink. Revisit- paper towels and soap available at all hand sinks.
• No sick policy/employee reporting agreement available. Revisit- sick policy available and signed.
• Employee went to wash hands at the kitchen hand sink that did not have any soap or drying devices. Washed with just water and put on gloves with wet hands to make a pizza. Educated on site.
Arby’s #5695, 600 W 13th Street, Athens- 84
• Front hand sink with no paper towels. Middle hand sink has hot water turned off. Back hand sink blocked.
• Flies throughout establishment
Goodland Pour House LLC, 12110 County Line Road, Madison- 87
• Employee found handling food with bare hands. The employee discarded the food, washed hands and put on gloves.
• Ice machine found with black substance in it. The ice machine was cleaned by the end of the inspection.
Zaxby’s, 200 block French Farms Blvd., Athens- 87
• Cole slaw held in refrigeration at 49 degrees, raw chicken at 56 degrees, shredded cheese held at 45 degrees. Revisit- raw chicken held at 37 degrees, lettuce held at 38 degrees, slaw held at 40 degrees, shredded cheese held at 40 degrees- abated
• Several fryer baskets in use with loose wire and a food container found with a crack. Corrected by management.
L&S Food Market, 29000 Ardmore Ave., Ardmore- 87
• Bags of salad mix 53 degrees, various meats (chicken, ham) all of 50 degrees. Revisit- one cooler not in use. Meat cooler at 41 degrees, beef at 41 degrees- abated.
• Flies throughout
Lucia’s Cocina Mexicana- Madison, 12090 Suite H County Line- 88
• Presence of flies throughout the establishment
• Cooked beef held in refrigeration with a date 5/30/22- discarded by management
Subway #4009 Yashi Inc., 908 Jefferson Street, Athens- 89
• No paper towels at hand sinks. Paper towels replaced.
• No one present with a food safety course.
YKTA Cafeteria, 9000 Greenbrier Pkwy, Huntsville- 89
• Torn spatula found in kitchen storage
• Food debris found on a measuring cup and plates. The spatula was discarded and the items were cleaned.
• Sliced meat held on prep at 51 degrees, salad bar tomatoes held at 57 degrees, hummus at 57 degrees. Establishment uses time as a public health control for the sliced meats and the bar items. Documentation provided- abated.
Wendy’s- Madison, 11300 County Line Road, Madison- 90
• Ice machine had a black substance in it. The ice machine was cleaned by the end of the inspection.
Tanner Chevron, 20531 Huntsville Brownsferry, Athens- 90
• No one present with an approved food safety course while performing category 3 operations.
Best Mart- 25510 Nick Davis Road, Athens- 90
• Soda nozzles had residue in them. The nozzles were cleaned by the end of inspection.
Brentwood Market-Sai Chevron, 25977 Huntsville Brownsferry, Madison- 91
• Soda can blocking use of hand sink- can was removed by management
Casa Blanca Mexican Restaurant, 1802 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 91
• Several dented cans were found in storage. The cans were discarded by management.
GP Quick Stop, 1201 A Highway 72 W, Athens- 91
• No restroom
Mapco Express #5212, 28890 AL Hwy 99, Elkmont- 92
• Hotdogs at 50 degrees, chicken biscuits 53 degrees
• Revisit- hotdogs 53 degrees, pizza 51 degrees, burritos 51 degrees- NOIS issued
Little Caesar’s Pizza, 100-0 Hwy 31 South, Athens- 92
• Flies throughout establishment. Ants and gnats around grease interceptor and three compartment sink.
Oakdale Food Mart (Riya, Inc.), 23010 Nick Davis Road, Athens- 92
• Presence of flies and ants throughout the establishment.
Patton Athens OPCO LLC, 22099 US Highway 82, Athens- 92
• Tomatoes at 55 degrees, cheese at 53 degrees
• Revisit- tomatoes at 46 degrees and cheese at 49 degrees. NOIS issued
Cafe 72, 12250 Hwy 72 W, Athens- 95
• Assembly Cafe Lld. 390, 9000 Greenbrier, Madison- 96
Papa Murphy’s Take N’ Bake, 1001 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 96
F.L.Y. Nutrition, 25525 Levie Davis Drive, Elkmont- 97
Nutrition on the Square, 209 W Washington Street, Athens- 98
Owens Senior Center, 20011 Alabama Hwy 99, Athens- 99
Wildcat Nutrition, 28881 Alabama Hwy 99, Elkmont- 99
