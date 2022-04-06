Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment rankings for March 28- April 1
• The Village Mart, 21651 Ala. Hwy 99, Athens, food service establishment, 87
• Piggly Wiggly #85, 25460 Hwy 127, Elkmont, retail food store, 88
• McDonald’s-Madison, 11178 County Line Road, Madison, food service establishment, 89
• China Dragon 98 Inc., 100 Hwy 31 #B, Athens, food service establishment, 90
• Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S.A., 9000 Greenbrier Parkway, Huntsville, food service establishment, 95
• Publix Deli #1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison, food service establishment, 97
• The Store at Lockes Crossroad, 20420 Upper Ft. Hampton, Elkmont, food service establishment, 97
• Walmart #661 (Deli), 1011 Hwy 72 E, Athens, food service establishment, 97
• Vintage Lane, 29940 Hwy 251, Ardmore, limited food, 98
• Walmart #661 (bakery), 1011 Hwy 72 E, Athens, food service establishment, 98
• Mike’s, 20982 Tillman Mill Road, Athens, food service establishment, 98
• Publix Alabama, LLC #1203 (Meat), 22031 US Hwy 72, Athens, retail food store, 99
• Publix Alabama LLC #1203 (Seafood), 22031 US Hwy 72, Athens, retail food store, 99
