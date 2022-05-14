Restaurant Scores stock photo

Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment rankings May 2-6

• Mike's Food Mart, 1809 US Hwy 72 East, Athens, food service establishment, 81

• Gin House Bar-B-Que, 18060 Upper Ft. Hampton, Elkmont, food service establishment, 82

• Burrito Express, 220 French Farms BLVD., Athens, food service establishment, 86

• Elkmont Food Mart, 18848 Upper Ft. Hampton, Elkmont, limited food, 90

• Heritage Food Mart, 25020 Thach Road, Elkmont, limited food, 91

• K&S Deli and Grocery, 21745 AL Hwy 99, Elkmont, limited food, 91

• Dollar General #17686, 20150 AL Hwy 127, Athens, limited retail, 92

• Quality Inn/Harifrupa Investments LLC, 1488 Thrasher Blvd., Athens, hotel/motel, 92

• Polaris- Corporate Dining Concepts, 7049 Greenbrier Pkwy, Madison, food service establishment, 93

• Athens High School, 655 US Highway 31, Athens, school lunchroom-public, 94

• Sugar Creek Elementary School, 26595 Salem Minor Hill Road, Lester, school lunchroom-public, 94

• Hardee's #1332, 1110 S. Jefferson Street, Athens, food service establishment, 96

• Athens Middle School, 100 Highway 31, Athens, school lunchroom-public, 97

• Fuel Athens, 22041-B US Hwy 72 W, Athens, limited food, 97

• Holiday Inn- CB, 16074 Athens-Limestone, Athens, food service establishment, 98

• West Limestone High School, 10945 School House Road, Lester, school lunchroom- public, 99

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you