Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings May 9-13
• Copeland Food Mart, 19230 East Limestone Road, Athens, food service establishment, 82
• Sakura Japanese Steak House, 12090 Suite P County Line Road, Madison, food service establishment, 85
• Golden Phoenix, 516 Hwy 72 W, Athens, food service establishment, 87
• Pho NAM, 12090 County Line Road, Madison, food service establishment, 88
• Mapco Express #1107- Jefferson, 801 S. Jefferson Street, Athens, limited food, 92
• Whitt’s Barbecue 1-A Inc., 525 S Marion Street, Athens, food service establishment, 94
• Sprint Mart #2301, 6744 Swancott Road, Madison, food service establishment, 94
• Athens Limestone Hospital, 700 W Market Street, Athens, food service establishment, 95
• Momma D’s, 25501 Elkton Road, Elkmont, food service establishment, 95
• Revive Cafe, 102 N Clinton street, Athens, food service establishment, 96
• Uncle Bud’s Mini Mart, 20024 Hwy 127, Athens, food service establishment, 96
• Athens Elementary School, 605 South Clinton Street, Athens, school lunchroom-public, 97
• Bethel Grocery, 27972 bethel Road, Elkmont, food service establishment, 97
• Elkmont High School, 25630 Evans Street, Elkmont, school lunchroom- public, 97
• Johnson Elementary School, 21360 Hwy 251, Athens, school lunchroom- public, 97
• Sylvia’s Catering, 18676 Wells Road, Athens, catering, 98
