As people put away the holiday decorations and begin looking ahead to spring, they might be inspired to find ways to better organize their home. Organization can be a struggle if storage space is limited but wait before renting self-storage. There might be space for those decorations and other seasonal items in places not yet considered.
National Public Radio says the average American home has nearly tripled in size during the last 50 years. Despite that, 10 percent of Americans still need to rent off-site storage, according to a report in the New York Times Magazine.
Self-storage facilities are one of the fastest-growing commercial real estate segments, and the Self Storage Association says there are more than 50,000 storage facilities in the U.S. alone. The commercial real estate company CBRE, Ltd., says there are roughly 3,000 self-storage facilities across Canada, and 65 to 85 percent of self-storage tenants are residential users.
Improving storage at home can be a cost-effective alternative to renting storage space. With these easy tips, homeowners can maximize space immediately.
Think vertically
Maximize spaces by looking up and down for storage possibilities. Items that are not used frequently, such as seasonal decorations or travel suitcases, can be stored in high and low spaces, but be careful.
“You want to be careful, because if you take candles and some items in the attic. It can get up to 140 degrees, and that will melt a lot of stuff,” Littrell said. He also warned against putting some items under the crawl space of houses due to possible damage caused by moisture, insects and other animals. “If you want to put your garden hose under there, that’s fine, but I wouldn’t put your Christmas tree down there.”
Shelving on walls can go as high as necessary and be put to use in awkward wall areas, such as in corners or under eaves.
Utilize track storage systems
Closets may be plentiful, but if not efficiently utilized, space may still seem lacking. Track closet storage systems often make greater use of closet space than traditional shelf and hanging rod systems.
“Now, we put two rods in closets: one for shirts and one underneath for pants. Another rod higher for dresses and things like that with shelving above for shoes and other items. There are ways to maximize your closet space,” The Athens Handyman owner Mike Littrell said.
Customizing closets using track systems or other modifications can improve utility of all closets in the house.
Invest in storage beds
Storage beds typically feature cubbies or drawers within a platform-style bed frame. It’s a practical home storage solution, and does not require any building.
Invest in storage benches/ottomans
A stopping area inside the front door — replete with a storage bench — can house shoes, umbrellas, hats, backpacks and other items, keeping them tidy and out of sight. In living rooms, look for chests or ottomans that are decorative and functional. Store throw blankets or board games inside.
Littrell urged homeowners to make sure childproof brackets are installed in these storage areas. The hydraulic brackets will slowly lower the lids and decrease the risk of injury.
Rafter shelving
While in the attic (or a garage), add hanging shelves to rafters or exposed beams to create off-the-floor storage as well.
