This Saturday at the Athens Farmers Market, come and enjoy music from the Southern Splendor Chorus. The chorus will perform from 9-11 a.m. This weekend’s market is sponsored by Gibson Orthodontics and, as always, there will be a planned activity for the kids.
The Athens Farmers Market is open Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon and features a huge variety of locally grown produce and vegetables, meats, flowers, baked goods, candles, soaps, and more. The vendors scheduled for this Saturday are as follows.
Growers
• King Family Farm — tomatoes, green beans, okra, squash, cucumbers, zucchini, bell pepper, jalapeños, canned goods.
• Hines Family Farm — red tomatoes, green tomatoes, Heirloom tomatoes, squash, zucchini, cucumbers, jalapeños, bell peppers
• Sweetgrass Farm — pastured pork, grass fed beef, cut flowers
• Hays Mill Farm — whole chicken, eggs, and pork
• Pea Ridge Farm — local fruit and vegetables
• Moon & Stars Honey — local honey in a variety of sizes and creamed honey
• Craig Family Farm — blueberries
• Hanna Holler Farm — pork, lamb, beef, sweet onions, garlic, jams, maple syrup, vanilla
• Matt Leicher — eggs and produce
• Simple Pond Farm — fresh flower bouquets and succulents
Prepared food
• Black Dog Grounds & Sounds — lattes and fresh squeezed lemonades
• Tutt & Tutts — Relish our Relish, garlic pickles, Relish our Dressing, cheese chips , sour cream cornbread, and chess pies
• Jasmine Julian — freeze dried candy
• Aquanette’s Fried Pies – homemade fried pies in a variety of flavors
• Lisa’s Lovin’ Oven — scones, pies, mini pies, s’mores brownies, and back-to-school cookies
• Carrie’s Kitchen — rosemary garlic bread, baguettes, multigrain, yeast rolls, pumpernickel, red velvet cake, blueberry streusel pies, orange pound cake, peanut butter star cookies, baklava, apple oatmeal streusel muffin
• Meteor Munchies — salsa, BBQ sauce, pickles, seasonings, crackers, croutons
Artisans
• Flirty Flame Candles — candles, melts, room sprays
• Beth Haney Art — face painting
• The Greenhouse Candles — hand poured soy candles and melts
• Red Wolf Soap — artisan soaps and bath products
• The Tiedeye — custom tie dye shirts
Commented
