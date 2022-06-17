The Saturday market is in full swing at the Athens Farmers Market. The market has some familiar faces as well as some new ones. The Black Dog Grounds & Sounds coffee trailer is new to the market this year. They offer fresh, locally roasted coffee along with a great collection of new and used vinyl records, vintage audio equipment, and more.
This Saturday, the market will have live music to enjoy as you shop. Local favorite Brad Mallette will be performing 9-11 a.m. The Master Gardeners will also be on site as well as a fun children's activity
This week's market menu includes the following growers, prepared foods, and artisans.
Growers
King Family Farm: green beans, cucumbers, green tomatoes, squash, zucchini, onions, beets, bell pepper, eggplant, brown eggs, canned goods
Hines Family Farm: squash, zucchini, cucumbers, sweet onions, cabbage
Hays Mill Farms: fresh eggs, whole chicken
Craig Family Farms: blueberries
S&J Produce Farms: blackberries, cucumbers, onions, squash, zucchini, banana peppers, bell peppers, green tomatoes, green beans
Pea Ridge Farm: peaches, blackberries, variety of fresh produce
Sweetgrass Farms: pastured pork, grass fed beef, fresh cut flowers, mulberries, blueberries
Matt Leicher: eggs, squash, cucumbers, okra
Moon & Stars Honey: variety of local honey
Hanna Holler Farm: lamb, pork, beef, onions, garlic, jam, maple syrup, carrots
Prepared Food
Black Dog Grounds & Sounds: iced and hot coffees, lattes, lemonades
Tutt & Tutt's: Relish Our Relish, Relish Our Dressing, Tutt's Garlic Pickles, chess pies, sour cream cornbread, cheese chips
Alesha McNeese Blair: bread, biscuits
Carrie's Kitchen: cranberry streusel muffins, blueberry streusel muffins, rosemary garlic bread, baguettes, chocolate cupcakes with caramel cream cheese frosting, brownies, baklava, triple chocolate cranberry cookies, lemon pound cake, chess pie, cherry pie
Jasmine Julian: freeze dried candy
Artisans
Flirty Flame Candles: candles, wax melts, reed diffusers, room sprays
The Potter's Hand: handmade pottery
Beth Haney Art: face painting
Just Imagine by Malinda: handmade jewelry, vinyl crafts, keychains, and more
Red Wolf Soaps: artisanal soaps, candles, beard and bath products
The Athens Farmers market is located at 409 Green Street W. and is open from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Saturdays now through August. The market is also open on Tuesdays now through September from 7 a.m. - 12 p.m.
