The Farmers Market is located in downtown Athens at the corner of Green and Houston streets.

The Saturday market is in full swing at the Athens Farmers Market. The market has some familiar faces as well as some new ones. The Black Dog Grounds & Sounds coffee trailer is new to the market this year. They offer fresh, locally roasted coffee along with a great collection of new and used vinyl records, vintage audio equipment, and more.

This Saturday, the market will have live music to enjoy as you shop. Local favorite Brad Mallette will be performing 9-11 a.m. The Master Gardeners will also be on site as well as a fun children's activity 

This week's market menu includes the following growers, prepared foods, and artisans.

Growers

King Family Farm: green beans, cucumbers, green tomatoes, squash, zucchini, onions, beets, bell pepper, eggplant, brown eggs, canned goods

Hines Family Farm: squash, zucchini, cucumbers, sweet onions, cabbage

Hays Mill Farms: fresh eggs, whole chicken

Craig Family Farms: blueberries

S&J Produce Farms: blackberries, cucumbers, onions, squash, zucchini, banana peppers, bell peppers, green tomatoes, green beans

Pea Ridge Farm: peaches, blackberries, variety of fresh produce

Sweetgrass Farms: pastured pork, grass fed beef, fresh cut flowers, mulberries, blueberries

Matt Leicher: eggs, squash, cucumbers, okra

Moon & Stars Honey: variety of local honey

Hanna Holler Farm: lamb, pork, beef, onions, garlic, jam, maple syrup, carrots

Prepared Food

Black Dog Grounds & Sounds: iced and hot coffees, lattes, lemonades

Tutt & Tutt's: Relish Our Relish, Relish Our Dressing, Tutt's Garlic Pickles, chess pies, sour cream cornbread, cheese chips

Alesha McNeese Blair: bread, biscuits

Carrie's Kitchen: cranberry streusel muffins, blueberry streusel muffins, rosemary garlic bread, baguettes, chocolate cupcakes with caramel cream cheese frosting, brownies, baklava, triple chocolate cranberry cookies, lemon pound cake, chess pie, cherry pie

Jasmine Julian: freeze dried candy

Artisans

Flirty Flame Candles: candles, wax melts, reed diffusers, room sprays

The Potter's Hand: handmade pottery

Beth Haney Art: face painting

Just Imagine by Malinda: handmade jewelry, vinyl crafts, keychains, and more

Red Wolf Soaps: artisanal soaps, candles, beard and bath products

The Athens Farmers market is located at 409 Green Street W. and is open from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Saturdays now through August. The market is also open on Tuesdays now through September from 7 a.m. - 12 p.m.

