Limestone County Council on Aging
Tracy Wooldridge/Nutrition Coordinator -256-216-3909
Office 256-233-6412
Hours: Athens, Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner, Owens Senior Centers are open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Goodsprings Senior Center is open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
SENIOR MENUS:
Monday: Seasoned chicken thigh, diced potatoes, California blend vegetables, wheat bread, fresh fruit, strawberry fruited gelatin, milk and margarine.
Tuesday: Orange juice, beef frank/bun, baked beans, coleslaw, chopped onion, pecan pie, milk/chocolate milk and mustard/ketchup/mayonnaise.
Wednesday: Blended juice, mac and cheese, black eyed peas, collard greens, cornbread, chocolate cupcake, milk/buttermilk and margarine.
Thursday: Salisbury steak with brown gravy, parslied mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, Texas bread, fresh orange, butterscotch pudding, milk and margarine.
Friday: Grape juice, spaghetti/meat sauce, green beans, mixed green salad, dinner roll, snickerdoodle cookie, milk margarine and Italian/ranch dressing.
Announcements:
The Administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open, hours are from 7:30 am to 4 pm Monday thru Friday.
If you need help with medication through a PAP/ Pharmaceutical patient assistance programs, please contact Carla Sims @ 256-233-6412.
Transportation is now available for doctor’s appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call in advance to schedule.
