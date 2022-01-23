Limestone County Council on Aging

Tracy Wooldridge/Nutrition Coordinator -256-216-3909

Office 256-233-6412

 

Hours: Athens, Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner, Owens Senior Centers are open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday.  Goodsprings Senior Center is open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

 

SENIOR MENUS: 

Monday:  Seasoned chicken thigh, diced potatoes, California blend vegetables, wheat bread, fresh fruit, strawberry fruited gelatin, milk and margarine.

Tuesday: Orange juice, beef frank/bun, baked beans, coleslaw, chopped onion, pecan pie, milk/chocolate milk and mustard/ketchup/mayonnaise.

Wednesday: Blended juice, mac and cheese, black eyed peas, collard greens, cornbread, chocolate cupcake, milk/buttermilk and margarine.

Thursday:  Salisbury steak with brown gravy, parslied mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, Texas bread, fresh orange, butterscotch pudding, milk and margarine. 

Friday:  Grape juice, spaghetti/meat sauce, green beans, mixed green salad, dinner roll, snickerdoodle cookie, milk margarine and Italian/ranch dressing.

 

Announcements: 

  • The Administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open, hours are from 7:30 am to 4 pm Monday thru Friday.

  • If you need help with medication through a PAP/ Pharmaceutical patient assistance programs, please contact Carla Sims @ 256-233-6412.

  • Transportation is now available for doctor’s appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call in advance to schedule.

