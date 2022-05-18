The 2nd Annual Senior Fun Day was held last week at the Athens Activity Center. Some put on their poodle skirts for a fun day of dancing while others strolled around the block-party-style event visiting with friends. The packed house enjoyed games, lunch and more than a dozen vendors that took part in the fun day.
The Athens Activity Center, 912 W. Pryor St. is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. for activities for seniors ages 60 and older.
Schedule of events
• On the last Tuesday of every month, enjoy Lunch with Friends from noon until 1:30 p.m. The center will host a catered meal for all senior adults that have attended the center at least four days during each month. The luncheon also includes live music. Reservations are required.
• Games Day is every Tuesday from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. including dominos, cards, checkers, chess corn hole, Yahtzee, billiards and Rook.
• Satellite Library is each Thursday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. with Melinda from the Athens Limestone Public Library on-hand to share some of her favorite books. Seniors will even be able to take one or two home for free.
• Live Music-Thursday, 9-11 a.m., featuring a variety of genres including country, folk, gospel and contemporary.
• Beginner Dancercise is offered Monday, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. This is a new class for those who would like to learn to line dance. It is great exercise and lots of fun.
• Dancercise is offered Monday and Wednesday 9:30-11 a.m. The class is free, and instruction is provided.
• Popcorn and a movie will take place on the last Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. immediately following Lunch with Friends.
Follow the center on Facebook at Athens Activity Center to keep up with more events and announcements.
