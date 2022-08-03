Athens-Limestone County Tourism will close out this year’s Singing on the Square Friday, August 5, with bluegrass favorites Randy Waller and Company. Come out Friday and bring your chairs and enjoy live music from 7-9 p.m. on the east side of the Athens Courthouse Square.
Randy Waller is the son of bluegrass legend Charlie Waller of the Country Gentlemen.
“Like his daddy, Randy’s robust, stately baritone lends itself ably to mainstream country, folk, blues, bluegrass, and any other genre he chooses,” Athens-Limestone County Tourism president Teresa Todd said.
Inspired by all types of music and teaching guitar in Richmond, Randy developed his singing, songwriting, and musical skills into a solo career, opening for major acts and fronting regional country and country-rock bands. The band features Randy Waller, Guitar/Vocal, Phil Riddick, Banjo Russ Holder, Dobro/Vocals, Dustin Young, Mandolin and Adrienne Tabor, Fiddle/Vocals.
