Jennifer Kennedy, SPARK Academy at Cowart Elementary’s STEM Lab Specialist, has been selected as a state finalist for the 2020 Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST). The PAEMST awards are among the nation’s highest honors for K-12 mathematics, science, technology, engineering, and computer science educators.
Kennedy was chosen as a finalist for her excellence in science teaching. Less than 200 teachers throughout the nation are selected as state finalists each year. Kennedy and other state finalists were recognized on October 14 at the Alabama State Board of Education meeting.
Kennedy, a 27-year veteran teacher, has a deep passion for STEM and uses innovative teaching practices to share this passion with her students. According to Kennedy, “STEM education is truly the gateway to understanding how the world works. I am honored to go on this journey of discovery with my students every single day.“ Dr. Beth McKinney, principal at SPARK Academy at Cowart, went on to say, “Mrs. Kennedy is the quintessential student-centered, science teacher. We are blessed to have her as a vital member of Team SPARK."
The Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching was established by Congress in 1983 and is administered by the National Science Foundation on behalf of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. Since its inception, more than 5,000 teachers have been recognized for their exemplary contributions to mathematics and science education in the classroom and to their profession. Winners will be announced at a later date.
To learn more about the awards program, visit www.paemst.org.
