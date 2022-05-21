It’s rodeo week in Limestone County and close to 600 individuals came out Friday to take part in the Sheriff’s Special Needs Rodeo. The fun event saw a record number of attendees and after Limestone County Sheriff Josh McLaughlin sworn them all in as deputies for the day, perhaps the largest number of deputies ever in Limestone County.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks and Limestone County Chairman Collin Daly welcomed all the special guests during a short opening ceremony and then the real fun began. The sunny skies and cool breeze made it the perfect day for some roping and riding. Special stations were set up giving the special needs community of Limestone County and beyond the opportunity to be real cowboys and cowgirls.
The special rodeo guests, assisted by more than 170 volunteers, could give their lasso skills a shot, ride a horse or pony, sing at the karaoke tent or pet a variety of barnyard animals, including a calf. Volunteers offered face painting and others gave wagon and train rides. The day was about making memories.
“This is something, regardless of the rodeo, this, to me, is the highlight of the event. To watch the smiles on their face...the heroes of the moment. This is just a great event,” Daly said.
Mighty Mike, one of the rodeo clowns, was having a great time visiting and posing for pictures with the special needs kids and adults. “We get to do this every weekend, the rodeo, but we don’t get to have the special needs ad interact and mingle with these kids like we are here. That’s what is a big part of our being here in Athens,” he said.
“We’ve been here 16 or 17 years at this particular special needs rodeo. We develop relationships with these kids and year after year after year they come back. We get more out of it than they do sometimes, I think,” Mark Northall, the rodeo announcer said.
This is the 40th anniversary of the Limestone County Sheriff’s Rodeo. The special needs event was added to the schedule of events in 2002. Due to the pandemic, Limestone County Sheriff’s Rodeo was unable to take place in 2020 and 2021.
A photo gallery of the event will be available at enewscourier.com.
