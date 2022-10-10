Ghosts of Athens’ past were out and about Sunday sharing their stories to those who visited the Athens Cemetery Stroll at Athens City Cemetery. The annual event, hosted by Athens-Limestone Tourism and Sons of Confederate Veterans Thomas H. Hobbs Camp, combines history and storytelling to create a fun learning experience for attendees.
Over a dozen actors donned period clothing to portray the ghosts of important individuals who called Athens home over a century ago. Among the descendants portrayed were Sarah Florence Brown, Cherry Keyes, Colonel Gaines Smith, and Robert Beaty Mason.
One ghost, Margaret Beckham Nixon, offered visitors fresh baked cookies for stopping by to hear her tale. Portrayed by Beth Ham, Nixon is known for standing her ground when a group of men demanded she give them all her meat from her smokehouse. She refused as it would have left her and her children with nothing for the winter.
Athens-Limestone Tourism President Teresa Todd was pleased at this year’s attendance. “We had 100 programs printed but ran out in the first hour,” she said. The Athens Cemetery Stroll benefited from following the Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention as it give visitors to the event an opportunity to come and learn more about the city’s past.
The Athens Dulcimers performed during the stroll providing excellent music as a backdrop for the ghosts to spin yarns. All gratuities for the Athens Cemetery Stroll are used to restore headstones and markers.
