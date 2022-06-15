Limestone County Schools recently kicked off its Summer of Achievement in Reading (SOAR) program at Blue Springs, Cedar Hill, Creekside, Elkmont, Piney Chapel, Sugar Creek, and Tanner elementary schools.
The SOAR program is designed to help students K-3 gain substantial growth in the areas of reading and math.
Besides the benefit students gain from reading, the program engages children in science, technology, enrichment, art, and music (STEAM) activities.
The program will continue through June 24.
