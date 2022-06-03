Super Seniors celebrate Athens Activity Center grand opening

Seniors at the Athens Activity Center celebrated the center’s official grand opening Tuesday with “Lunch with Friends.” On the last Tuesday of each month, senior adults who have attended the center at least four days during each month are treated to a catered meal and dubbed “Super Seniors.”
The Super Seniors were treated to live music followed by lunch and the movie “The Intern” starring Robert De Niro.
“This music took me back to the ‘40s. I enjoy the country music. The singing, I just love it and all those old songs,” Super Senior Paul Irons said. “‘I’ll Fly Away’ is my favorite and they didn’t play it today, but they promised to play it Thursday. Today was game day too and I love it. I’m a dominoes man.”
The Athens Activity Center hosts activities for senior adults Monday through Friday including games, satellite library, live music, Dancercise, Silver Sneakers, arts and crafts and more. The center is located at 912 W. Pryor Street. Weekly activities and schedules can be found at the Athens Activity Center Athens Alabama Facebook page. For more information, email agolden@athensal.us or call (256) 262-1525.
