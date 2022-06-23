The Calhoun College Foundation is pleased to announce that Kim Lewis has been named President of the Foundation’s Board of Directors. Making history as the first African American to serve in this role, Lewis will succeed outgoing President, Rex Cheatham.
“On behalf of Calhoun Community College and the foundation’s board of directors, we appreciate Rex for his leadership and direction of the foundation while serving during a difficult time, such as the COVID-19 pandemic,” commented Johnette Davis, Calhoun Foundation Director. “We know it was an unordinary time to serve, but we are thankful for his contributions. As we move forward into our 2022-2024 presidential cycle, we look forward to the great things Kim will do not only for the college but for our students as well. Her influence and commitment as a board member assisted us in becoming stronger and more thoughtful in our philanthropic approaches, and we know that she has even more great things in mind for our future,” added Davis.
Not only is Lewis a graduate of Calhoun, but her name is also recognized among business and industry leaders across North Alabama. As the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of PROJECTXYZ, Kim helped position her company to provide services such as engineering, logistics, technology, manufacturing, alternative energy, as well as international foreign military sales. Under her leadership, ProjectXYZ supports federal and commercial customers across seven diverse subsidiaries, with locations across the globe. Her company has been recognized by Inc. magazine as one of the fastest growing privately held companies in the US.
A Huntsville, Alabama native, Kim has shown her strong commitment to community service and currently serves on several local, regional and national boards. She was also nominated by President Joe Biden and serves on the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) Board of Directors.
“I feel truly honored to have been selected as the new incoming board president for Calhoun’s foundation,” comments Lewis. “This appointment is very near and dear to my heart, as Calhoun provided me with the stepping stones I needed to be where I am today. Without the computer science courses I took at Calhoun, I don’t think my love, drive and passion for what I do today would be possible. So for that, I am truly grateful,” says Lewis.
The foundation board also named Anita Walden, Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer at Decatur Morgan Hospital (DMH), as the 2022-2024 Vice President. She is also a graduate of Calhoun Community College and has spent the last 35 years of her career in healthcare at DMH. She has been an ICU staff nurse, a charge nurse and a director of multiple clinical departments. During her tenure at DMH, Walden has effectively established trusting, respectful relationships with physicians and other professionals throughout the organization and community. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at UAH and a Master of Management in Health Care at Vanderbilt University.
“We are most certainly grateful to have the best of the best serving in leadership roles on our college’s foundation board,” commented Dr. Jimmy Hodges, Calhoun Interim President. “Our foundation is blessed to provide our students with scholarships and emergency grants due to the gracious donors who hold Calhoun in high regard. There is no doubt in my mind that Kim and Anita will help us to further expand Calhoun’s reach to create even more financial opportunities for our students,” added Hodges. Both individuals will serve in their roles from 2022 to 2024.
To learn more about Calhoun’s Foundation, visit www.calhoun.edu/foundation or you may contact the office directly at (256)-713-4823.
