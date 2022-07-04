Aaron Wickham, The Turf Tamer, goes the extra yard each year to create a patriotic display at his home in Legacy Grove Subdivision for everyone to enjoy. This is the fourth year the Wickham family has transformed their home and lawn on Whispering Lane into a unique patriotic expression.
Wickham, who works in the lawn and garden industry, took his knowledge of lawns and desire to do something different and used it as his inspiration. A large eagle, stars, and "USA" are prominently cut into his beautiful lawn. His display also features his appreciation for the military with two saluting soldiers.
“It's a blank canvas. You can paint it with cutting grass. I did 9/11 last year and Fourth of July,” Wickham said. “A bunch of my family members are military, but I never joined. There are so many ways you can show your appreciation. I am a grass guy, so this is the way I figured I could do it.”
“You have to have your grass really short so there is a contrast. My grass is a half inch tall. I cut off a half inch and that becomes the base color,” Wickham explained.
Wickham had some wonderful help creating the artistic display from his daughter Olivia, a third-grader at Creekside Elementary. “I did that star,” she said. Using a template, Olivia took the grass shears to shade the grass.
The process of making the templates after generating the design was time-consuming. Once the templates were complete, it took the Wickhams 18 hours to transform their yard. Those interested in driving by to see the display, the design will be visible for a few days but will likely be gone in a week.
The Turf Tamer is Aaron Wickham's social media handle for those who would like to see and follow his work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.