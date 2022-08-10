Annual Yard Sale Fundraiser with Athens-Limestone Rescue Squad
Aug 12-13
7 a.m.–5 p.m.
1401 Freeman Avenue, Athens. Come shop a variety of items — household, furniture, and more.
Proceeds benefit the rescue squad. For more information, call (256)-431-7734.
The Rustic Willow Market Day
Aug 13
10 a.m.–4 p.m.
Monthly thru October. These events are the perfect opportunity to shop and support around 100 small businesses while enjoying friends, food trucks and shopping! 29930 Ardmore Ave, Ardmore, AL.
Isom Orchard U-Pick Grapes
Daily
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Isom’s Orchard is located on Highway 72 about 2.5 miles east of I-65 in Athens, Ala. Baskets Provided (no outside containers) $25 per large basket, no entry fees. Cash and Check Only. Variety: Concord Grapes, which are are great for snacking, jelly, and homemade juice!
Elkmont Rails to Trails
Daily
All day
The best way to see the fall colors is in Elkmont about 8 miles North of Athens on Hwy 127. Turn right onto Fort Hampton Road and continue about 1 mile into downtown Elkmont. When you come to a Y, take the road straight onto Veto Road. Go about 3 miles until you come to Mill Creek Park. You will see a big blue caboose, park your car in the parking lot for Rails-To-Trails.
Athens Saturday Market
Aug. 13
8 a.m.-12 p.m.
Only 3 weekends left. Spend a Saturday morning shopping for fresh fruits and vegetables at Athens Saturday Market, which is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 409 W. Green Street.
While you are here, make sure to check out the baked goods, live music, and arts and crafts.
