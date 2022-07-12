Friday night will be the night to come to the Summer Concert Series: Singing on the Square with an unbelievable performer. Special guest, Mike Cole, will be sitting in as the lead guitarist. For many, Mike needs no introduction and is one of the best lead guitar players in North Alabama. Mike and Tom were best friends at Tanner High school and now Mike plays in the praise band at First Baptist Church in Athens.
Bark the Dawg is a power trio based out of Muscle Shoals. The members consist of Steve Marks, Jerry Goins, and Kenny Oliver. All are veterans of the Muscle Shoals music and recording scene. The style of music was classic rock with no song being too technical for them to play.
Each member of the band has opened for famous touring groups during their time as musicians. Steve “Mad Dawg” Marks has twice opened for Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. Jerry “Animal” Goins opened for Black Oak Arkansas. Kenny “KO” Oliver has opened for Joan Jett.
“Tomcat” Tom McClung got his start as a drummer in his parent’s band on New Years Eve 1981 at the 31 Blue Spot in Ardmore. Classic country is his forte and, along with Mad Dawg, he opened for Daryl Singletary New Years Eve of 2010 and 2011 at the Nashville Palace in Nashville, Tenn. As a group Tomcat and Bark the Dawg opened for Parmalee at the Jubilee in Decatur in 2012.
No band is complete without a strong sound man. Randell “Doc” Marks (Mad Dawg’s brother) has been with the band for the past few years. His touch on the music keeps the blend just right. Since he has joined the band has people ask them, “what did we do to make the sound so much better?”
The band’s motto is “In Doc we trust”. Tomcat and Bark the Dawg became official a little over ten years ago as this group of old friends found a way to get a few more gigs and have a lot of fun. The harmonies, musicianship, and check your ego at the door mentality have brought a sound worth remembering and always worth the price of admission.
