Senator Tim Melson (R-Florence) recently announced two community grant recipients in Alabama’s First District. The towns of Ardmore and Elkmont were awarded funding through the Alabama Mountains, Rivers & Valleys Resource Conservation & Development (AMRV-RCD) Council’s grant program. These grants will go toward projects to deliver improvements in both Limestone County communities.
“Public spaces are important assets in our communities and play a vital role in their social and economic well-being. I am pleased to lead the effort to secure much-needed funding for the towns of Ardmore and Elkmont, which will significantly enhance the quality of life for residents in these two Limestone County communities. Both projects will provide improved public spaces where people can congregate and engage with one another in an outdoor environment,” Melson said. “These projects will give residents a safe location to enjoy while also improving the development and desirability of these wonderful Alabama communities. I appreciate AMRV-RCD for its investment to help address pressing public needs, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts that will come from these projects.”
Ardmore and Elkmont Mayors Billy Shannon and Tracy Compton applauded Senator Tim Melson’s efforts to obtain funding for these projects.
“This project will benefit the town of Ardmore by providing LED lighting and correcting drainage issues. Enhancing quality of life is a priority for us,” said Ardmore Mayor Billy Shannon. “This project will certainly provide our citizens more opportunities for outdoor recreation, and Senator Melson was instrumental in guiding us to AMRV-RCD. Without his support, the project would not have been done. We also want to thank AMRV-RCD for their support. They are a pleasure to work with.”
“I want to personally thank Senator Tim Melson and RC&D for the support toward project funding that is key to completing an outdoor park and entertainment space to complement the new Elkmont Town Hall construction,” said Elkmont Mayor Tracy Compton. “Thanks again for these much-needed funds. The project could not be accomplished without them.”
AMRV-RCD Executive Director Renona Seibert thanked Senator Tim Melson for his continued partnership.
“We have a great partnership with our legislators,” said Seibert. “Senator Melson has prioritized making sure this area receives the funds it needs to be successful, and we are thankful for his support and leadership to provide RC&D the resources needed to deliver to local citizens.”
The funding for the projects includes:
A total of $40,000 to the town of Ardmore, Alabama, to provide new lighting and dirt work at the community park. This project will improve living conditions for Ardmore residents by providing an enhanced outdoor space to congregate, exercise, and hold town events.
A total of $35,000 to the town of Elkmont, Alabama, to prepare earthwork and construct infrastructure for an outdoor amphitheater at Elkmont’s new Town Hall. The venue will consist of an outdoor park and entertainment space to host concerts and events and will include an improved children’s play area. This project will enhance Elkmont’s downtown experience for residents and visitors.
