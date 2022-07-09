The Truth Lectureship is returning to Athens, Alabama, July 11-14, hosted by CEI Bookstore, Inc., at Athens Bible School. The series features Buddy Payne, Daniel H. King, Sr. and more speakers from the area and all over the United States. This annual lecture series is a free event, highlighting “I Believe in Jesus” An Apologetic Defense of Faith in Jesus.
“Truth Publications, Inc. and CEI Bookstore look forward to hosting our annual Bible lectureship every year. This year, the excitement among our team has been extra high because the theme ‘I Believe in Jesus’ will include faith-building messages for everyone.” said Lance Taylor, Director of Operations. “Whether you are seeking answers about Jesus or you are a longtime Christian looking to increase your personal faith and ability to share Jesus with others, this series of lectures will be helpful for one and all. We would encourage Christians near and far to take advantage of this free event and invite your friends and neighbors to come along and learn more about Jesus,” Taylor continued.
CEI Bookstore has been serving Athens since 1955. The focus of this series is on apologetics: the defense of faith in Christ. The material is rich and substantial, but also moving and motivational. The reader will find a wealth of resources to strengthen faith and answer the challenges posed by an unbelieving world. The lectures are organized in five categories: (1) The Heart of the Gospel, (2) Supernatural Things, (3) The Identity of Christ, (4) Why It Matters, and (5) Practical Apologetics considering how to address challenges faced in teaching others. The goal of Truth Lectures has always been to bring together Christians and open discussion on spiritual minded things.
Truth Publications is a multi-product organization. Truth Magazine, a monthly magazine with spiritual lessons from speakers like those at the lectureship, is a big part of what we do as well.
The Truth Lectureship series takes place at Athens Bible School, continuing a decades old friendship.
“There has always been a special connection between Athens Bible School and the CEI Bookstore. The store began as an in-house bookstore at ABS and later ownership was transferred to the Fudge family, who moved it to downtown Athens. Although there have been various owners over the years, the relationship of working together has been maintained throughout. It is therefore appropriate that the Truth Lectureship continue to be held in the Rollings-Lovell auditorium here at ABS.” says Robert Fudge, President of Athens Bible School.
The 2022 Truth Lectureship will begin July 11th, and end July 14th. Morning speakers begin at 8am and continue throughout the morning. At 7pm the congregation of Christians begins singing. On Wednesday there’s an open forum, where a Q&A takes place. To register, look at the list of speakers, or to get more information, visit our website at truthlectures.com.
CEI Bookstore is located at 220 S Marion Street, Athens, AL. Visit our store or shop online at truthbooks.com.
