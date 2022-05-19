ALABAMA VETERANS MUSEUM & ARCHIVES RECEIVES $1,000,000 GRANT
Thanks to the generous support of the State of Alabama and The Limestone County Legislative Delegation, the Alabama Veterans Museum has received a one million dollar grant. These funds were made possible by the tireless efforts of local legislative leaders.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of the museum we would like to thank Senator Tom Butler, Senator Arthur Orr, Senator Tim Melson, Senator Larry Stutts, Representative Danny Crawford, Representative Lynn Greer, Representative Mac McCutcheon, Representative Andy Whitt, and Representative Parker Duncan Moore. Without their support this would not have been possible.
As a founding board member, Sen. Tom Butler was instrumental in achieving the dream and vision of the original Alabama Veterans Museum concept. His support spans over 20 years and he continues to be influential in the Museum’s success.
These funds will allow the museum to proceed with phase II of the original renovations to the museum. These renovations include upgrading the HVAC system, repairing the roof, upgrading the meeting venue, new signage, and creating a Veterans Park in front of the museum.
The Alabama Veterans Museum is the number one tourist attraction in Limestone County and these upgrades will draw new visitors to the area. Visit our website at www.alabamaveteransmuseum.com and like us at www.facebook.com/alabamaveteransmusuem
