On April 21, members of the Athens Mayor’s Youth Commission walked through the downtown Athens area and picked up litter.
They collected about 25 bags of fast food cups, empty boxes, old medication, cigarette butts and other trash.
Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful provided their supplies, and the City of Athens provided them with safety vests that say “Volunteer.”
“It’s wonderful to see these Youth Commissioners setting the example,” Youth Commission mentor Amy Golden said. “They know litter is a problem, but they also know they can actively be part of the cleanup and beautification of our city.”
The Youth Commission is composed of students in grades 10-12 from Athens High School, Athens Bible School and Lindsay Lane Christian Academy.
