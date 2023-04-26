These are the dates and names of events going on around Athens-Limestone in the coming months. For details and attendance requirements, please visit the websites of the hosts.

May 11 Fiddlers Concert Series with Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, 7:00 p.m. at McCandless Hall

May 12 Relay for Life Night, 5 p.m. Marion Street on the  square

Singing in the Park: Tom McClung, 6-8:30 p.m., Big Spring Park

60+ Free bingo, 10:00 a.m.-1 p.m. at Central Church of Christ

May 16 Limestone County Sheriff's Rodeo Street Dance, 6 p.m. Marion Street on the square

May 18 Yesterdays Event Center Senior Lunch Matinee: “Elvis Remembered” featuring Michael Dean

May 19 Exceptional Needs Rodeo, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Limestone County Sheriff's Arena

May 19-20 41st Annual Limestone Sheriff's Rodeo 6 p.m. doors open, 8 p.m. competition begins

June 3 Yesterdays Event Center Senior Early Dinner Show: “60’s Beach Party” Early Dinner Show featuring “The DJ’s & Friends”

June 9 Singing in the Park: Matt Prater, 6-8:30 p.m., Big Spring Park

June 9-10 Sons of Confederate Veterans Alabama Division Reunion

June 15-16 Yesterdays Event Center Senior Lunch Matinee: Special “Celebrate America’s Veterans” Show featuring singer/impressionist Kevin Adams, All veterans receive lunch and show at no charge.

June 16-17 Ardmore Tractor Pull

June 16 Athens Police Department Skeet Shoot, 8 a.m.

Adult Color and Coffee, 10-11 a.m. at the Athens-Limestone Public Library

June 22-July 29 (Th., Fri., and Sat.) Kiddie Carnival, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

July 1 Yesterdays Event Center Senior Early Dinner Show: “Evening of Motown” featuring “The Flashbacks”

July 4 Red, White, and Boom Fireworks Show, 8-10 p.m.

July 14 Singing in the Park: Tom McClung, 6-8:30 p.m., Big Spring Par

July 20 Yesterdays Event Center Senior Lunch Matinee: “Sophisticated Swingers” oldies group

Recurring events

Mondays 5 p.m.: Bingo

Tuesdays 3-7 p.m.: Tuesday Night Farmer's Market

(Third Tuesdays) Book Club at Athens Alehouse & Cellar, 6 p.m.

Fridays 5:30 p.m.: Merchants Alley happy hour music series

Thursdays (2nd Thursdays) Newcomer series at Athens-Limestone Public Library

(4th Thursdays) Book Club at Antiques on Jefferson

Saturdays 8 a.m-12 p.m. (starting June 3): Saturday Farmer's Market

10 a.m.-4 p.m. (second Saturdays): Ardmore's Rustic Willow Market Days

