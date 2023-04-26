These are the dates and names of events going on around Athens-Limestone in the coming months. For details and attendance requirements, please visit the websites of the hosts.
May 11 Fiddlers Concert Series with Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, 7:00 p.m. at McCandless Hall
May 12 Relay for Life Night, 5 p.m. Marion Street on the square
Singing in the Park: Tom McClung, 6-8:30 p.m., Big Spring Park
60+ Free bingo, 10:00 a.m.-1 p.m. at Central Church of Christ
May 16 Limestone County Sheriff's Rodeo Street Dance, 6 p.m. Marion Street on the square
May 18 Yesterdays Event Center Senior Lunch Matinee: “Elvis Remembered” featuring Michael Dean
May 19 Exceptional Needs Rodeo, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Limestone County Sheriff's Arena
May 19-20 41st Annual Limestone Sheriff's Rodeo 6 p.m. doors open, 8 p.m. competition begins
June 3 Yesterdays Event Center Senior Early Dinner Show: “60’s Beach Party” Early Dinner Show featuring “The DJ’s & Friends”
June 9 Singing in the Park: Matt Prater, 6-8:30 p.m., Big Spring Park
June 9-10 Sons of Confederate Veterans Alabama Division Reunion
June 15-16 Yesterdays Event Center Senior Lunch Matinee: Special “Celebrate America’s Veterans” Show featuring singer/impressionist Kevin Adams, All veterans receive lunch and show at no charge.
June 16-17 Ardmore Tractor Pull
June 16 Athens Police Department Skeet Shoot, 8 a.m.
Adult Color and Coffee, 10-11 a.m. at the Athens-Limestone Public Library
June 22-July 29 (Th., Fri., and Sat.) Kiddie Carnival, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
July 1 Yesterdays Event Center Senior Early Dinner Show: “Evening of Motown” featuring “The Flashbacks”
July 4 Red, White, and Boom Fireworks Show, 8-10 p.m.
July 14 Singing in the Park: Tom McClung, 6-8:30 p.m., Big Spring Par
July 20 Yesterdays Event Center Senior Lunch Matinee: “Sophisticated Swingers” oldies group
Recurring events
Mondays 5 p.m.: Bingo
Tuesdays 3-7 p.m.: Tuesday Night Farmer's Market
(Third Tuesdays) Book Club at Athens Alehouse & Cellar, 6 p.m.
Fridays 5:30 p.m.: Merchants Alley happy hour music series
Thursdays (2nd Thursdays) Newcomer series at Athens-Limestone Public Library
(4th Thursdays) Book Club at Antiques on Jefferson
Saturdays 8 a.m-12 p.m. (starting June 3): Saturday Farmer's Market
10 a.m.-4 p.m. (second Saturdays): Ardmore's Rustic Willow Market Days
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.