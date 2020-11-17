Despite the existence of a statewide mask mandate since July and other pandemic-related health orders since early April, arrests for violating the orders have been few and far between.
In Limestone County, three individuals found themselves in that group after taking authorities on a high-speed chase April 6 that ended in drug and firearm charges for each of them. At least one of the three has since been indicted on the charges by a Limestone County grand jury.
Samantha Jo Menefee. 22, of Clarksville, Tennessee, was indicted Oct. 23 on the following: trafficking methamphetamine or any mixture containing methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless endangerment, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, attempt to elude law enforcement and violation of a health order.
Court records show Ladarius Kevon Flower, 19, of Cuba, Alabama, was also indicted Oct. 23 on a charge of trafficking meth. Like Menefee, he was initially charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and violating the state's stay-at-home order. However, court records available Tuesday did not show whether he was also indicted on those charges.
According to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, an Alabama state trooper had attempted to pull Menefee over for speeding. Menefee refused to stop and instead led the trooper and a sheriff's deputy on a chase that ended on Thach Road near Alabama 251. LCSO reported each person in the vehicle had a firearm within reach of their seat, and a search of the car uncovered methamphetamine, marijuana and 196 ecstasy tablets.
Charges against the third individual in the car were dismissed in late April. Below are the names of other individuals who were indicted by a Limestone County grand jury in October.
Theft, fraud charges
Dustin Joshua Abbott, first-degree theft of property; Crystal G Andersen, third-degree theft of property; Matthew Daniel Bailey, fraudulent use of a debit/credit card; Amber Nicole Barnes, breaking/entering a vehicle; Luke Aaron Barton, first-degree theft of property; Michael Dean Biase, two counts third-degree burglary; Christopher Allen Breeding, theft by fraudulent leasing; Magen Danielle Breeding, theft by fraudulent leasing; Rachel Dianne Cardena, fraudulent use of a debit/credit card; Mariah Carole Cook, first-degree theft of property; Randall Leon Cope, first-degree receiving stolen property; Jeffrey Lynn Cornelius, breaking/entering a vehicle; Clinton Eugene Downs, third-degree burglary; Amber Duncan, first-degree receiving stolen property; Leah Jeanne Garner, first-degree theft of property; Jimmy Dale Gatlin II, receiving stolen property; Danny Ray Glover, third-degree burglary; Sarah Rose Gregory, third-degree burglary; James Michael Gulley, first-degree theft of property; Jason Allen Hargrove, first-degree theft of property; Jeremy Dewayne Harris, four counts third-degree burglary; Angel Daniel Hernandez, receiving stolen property; Matthew Shane Hooks, second-degree receiving stolen property; Drew Bradley Ibarra, first-degree theft of property; Ronald Wayne Jones Jr., third-degree theft of property; James William Kellum, first-degree theft of property; Kaila Makenzee King, fraudulent use of a debit/credit card; Amber Lynn Lankster, third-degree burglary; Rahsaan Jamah Lunn, first-degree receiving stolen property; Kimberly Thomas Martin, third-degree theft of property; Chrissi Shizuko Mooren, second-degree theft of property; Lebrontay Trenquez Motton, first-degree theft of property; Alex Gregory Neal, first-degree theft of property; Philip Tanner Peterson, third-degree theft of property; Tamra Jean Pierce, breaking/entering a vehicle; Dylan Marcus Powers, first-degree theft of property; Christopher Marquize Pride, first-degree receiving stolen property; Michael Wallace Quinn, receiving stolen property; Jason Ray Rose, first-degree receiving stolen property; Ronny Clay Russell, first-degree theft of property; Tara Leigh Schurfeld, first-degree theft of property and second-degree theft of property; Breanna Maxine Sides, first-degree theft of property; Zachary Elias Tarpley, first-degree theft of property and breaking/entering a vehicle; Christine Frances Thompson, receiving stolen property; Kevin Lee Walker, first-degree receiving stolen property; and Holly Beth Wilson, first-degree theft of property.
Drug charges
Jamal Phalon Anderson, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Jeffery Ignatius Averett, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Reginald Lamara Beavers, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Cooper Barron Burrus, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Jordan Fontane Campbell, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Terry Lee Cline, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Kayla Lynn Collins, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Shannon Marie Combs, chemical endangerment of a child; Corey Brandon Farris, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Bella Marie Fuller, possession/receipt of a controlled substance and obstruction of justice; Kendrick Shaquez Fuqua, first-degree possession of marijuana; Heather Marie Gates, chemical endangerment of a child; Dustie Rose George, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Ashley Nicole Hill, promotion of prison contraband; Donald Shaine Isbell, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Jason William Kimbrough, possession/receipt of a controlled substance and second-degree assault; Christina Marie Laming, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Jamar Rondrea Martindale, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Brittany Ann Miller, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; David Wayne Monroe, unlawful distribution/furnishing of a controlled substance; Arlin Ennis Mullican, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Jeremy Anthony Michael Musch, chemical endangerment of a child; Matthew David Norton, chemical endangerment of a child; Stephanie Ann Norton, chemical endangerment of a child; Candiss Rae Plyler, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Fran Brindley Shaw, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Amy Lashay Smith, promotion of prison contraband; Amber Leane Wallace, chemical endangerment of a child; and Joseph Matthew Wooldridge, possession/receipt of a controlled substance.
Sex, DV, etc.
Jada Areial Acklin, two counts second-degree rape; Immanuel Taiwan Cowley, violation of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act; Michael Orell Gray, discharging firearm into unoccupied building/dwelling/vehicle; Cory Don Hardy, discharging firearm into occupied building/dwelling/vehicle; Agustin Hernandez, illegal firearm possession or sale; Edward Ronald Jones, second-degree assault; Dean Ray Lindsey, domestic violence (strangulation/suffocation); Jason Edward Pendergrass, leaving the scene of an accident with injury; Michael Anthony Rainey, discharging firearm into occupied building/dwelling/vehicle; Jeremy Tristan Samples, second-degree assault; Michael Ray Williams, possession of a firearm with alterations; and Anthony Dupree Yarbrough, felony domestic violence (criminal mischief).
