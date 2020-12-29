As 2019 turned into 2020, business was booming for many industries across Alabama. The state of Alabama was in the midst of its greatest economic boom in history, with month after month of record-setting low unemployment rates in 2019.
However, just a few months into the new year, word began to reach American ears that a viral pandemic was emanating from China. When COVID-19 inevitably reached the United States, Alabama went through a rapid economic decline as many facets of everyday life were shut down in order to try and stem the spread of coronavirus.
One area that was greatly affected by the government-mandated shutdown and the pandemic as a whole has been small businesses like those on The Square in Athens. Many doors across downtown found themselves locked to customers.
“2020 has been an emotional roller coaster,” said Athens Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson. “We started out 2020 at an absolute high. Vacancy was low, and businesses were doing great. We had a record number of events and event participation, and then COVID hit.”
Richardson said many business owners were left “sitting in shock” and thinking what they could do to try and survive the pandemic.
Athens Main Street began doing what it could, like setting up designated curbside pickup areas and helping to expand outdoor dining once the shutdown was eased. Richardson said the experience helped pull together business owners across downtown and make them work together more for the greater good.
Framing the pandemic
Dana Henry, District 4 Councilwoman and owner of Hyatt & Sims custom framing said 2020 has not been “without its challenges.” She said Hyatt & Sims was able to carry on mostly like usual when curbside pickup began.
However, the biggest issue she and her business has faced since the pandemic began is finding certain needed materials.
“I would get moldings and different things from different companies,” she said. “I waited weeks on some just because of supply chain disruption and closures in warehouses. Factories shut down for quarantine. That went all the way through Christmas.”
When the shutdown hit, Henry said she told her employees “if they were cool working,” she would find things for them to do. While customers were not coming through the door, Henry and company began working on upgrades to the store that could not be done when business was going as usual.
“We cleaned out some stuff, rearranged the store, restored the original ceilings and did some painting,” she said. “In that sense, the pandemic worked to our advantage.”
All in all, Henry said Hyatt & Sims had a “pretty good” year. The business will be celebrating its 75th anniversary next year. As far as the pandemic is concerned, she said her business and the others on The Square will continue “rolling with the punches.”
“When you are a small business, you have to react to circumstances,” she said. “We have held on the best we could.”
