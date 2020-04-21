County for a Cure has canceled the 2020 Mud Volleyball for a Cure tournament set for Saturday, July 21 at Swan Creek Park in Athens.
County for a Cure team captains decided to cancel the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic to protect the safety of the players, volunteers and sponsors.
County for a Cure organizers said it was a difficult decision to forgo County for a Cure's largest fundraiser for the American Cancer Society this year.
Through the years, the fundraiser convened thousands of people in Athens for an all-day battle to win the golden pig, officials said. County for a Cure team captains plan to bring the tournament back in July 2021.
"We are very thankful for all of the players, volunteers and sponsors who make this tournament possible,” said County for a Cure Team Captain Michelle Williamson. “We hope you will join us in July 2021 for the return of Mud Volleyball to Limestone County.”
Officials with American Cancer Society said the organization is heading into an important time in their fundraising efforts, but the organization's top priority remains the health and safety of their volunteers, staff, and the cancer patients and their loved ones.
The American Cancer Society has currently suspended all events through mid-May. Once the COVID-19 threat has subsided, the organization will work with volunteers and communities to reschedule events. If the public health threat stretches out several more weeks, the organization said they will make decisions beyond mid-May.
Limestone County's Relay for Life event was originally scheduled for early May but was postponed. A new date and time have not been announced yet.
Officials with ACS said they are grateful for all the dedication of volunteers and appreciate the sacrifices they make to support ACS events, adding these events will be back.
Visit cancer.org/coronavirus for more about the American Cancer Society's efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
