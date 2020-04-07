The governor's office listed several activities as essential and therefore an exception to her stay-at-home order. Unfortunately for three suspects arrested Monday in Limestone County, trafficking drugs isn't one of them.
Three individuals from three states were arrested after taking authorities on a high-speed chase Monday morning, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office. An Alabama Law Enforcement Agency state trooper tried to pull the driver over for speeding, LCSO said in a post to the narcotics unit's Facebook page.
The driver refused to stop and instead led the trooper and a sheriff's deputy on a chase that ended on Thach Road near Alabama 251. LCSO reported each suspect had a firearm within reach of their seat. A search of the car also revealed MDMA, marijuana and 196 ecstasy tablets.
Records show the following were arrested:
• Kendricuz Laddarren Hodges, 22, of 2400 block 29th Avenue, Meridian, Mississippi;
• Ladarius Kevon Fowler, 19, of Dove 2, Cuba, Alabama; and
• Samantha Jo Menefee, 22, of 1500 block Nichols Drive, Clarksville, Tennessee.
Records show each suspect is charged with drug trafficking, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and violating state Board of Health rules and regulations. Menefee faces additional charges of reckless endangerment, attempt to elude by any means and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hodges and Fowler were each released on $51,250 bond. Menefee was released on $54,250 bond.
They are among the first in Limestone County to be arrested for violating Gov. Kay Ivey's stay-at-home order.
