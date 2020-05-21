Athens-Limestone Hospital staff on Wednesday celebrated the release of the last patient from its COVID-19 unit, a mother hospitalized after her daughter was admitted with the same disease.
Laura Martinez spent 50 days battling the disease in a special section of the hospital devoted to caring for COVID-19 patients. One of her caregivers, registered nurse Donna Abernathy, said the battle was "pretty rough" and they were "blessed that she's going home."
"They were very sick," Abernathy told The News Courier.
Martinez's daughter, Elizabeth, was among the first patients to be admitted to the hospital with lab-confirmed positive cases of the disease, which is caused by the novel coronavirus. She was admitted in March, with Martinez joining her in the ICU days later.
Elizabeth was released about two weeks ago, Abernathy said. She walked behind her mother as Abernathy wheeled her out of the hospital as employees applauded and held up signs in support on either side.
Many, including Martinez, cried as she made her way to the end of the sidewalk, ready to finally be on her way home.
"They were some of our first patients," Abernathy said. "They're excited to get to go home. ... She'll be back to her feet before you know it."
ALH has had eight hospitalizations due to COVID-19 this year. When the pandemic began, the hospital created a special task force for handling its response to the disease and designated a section of the hospital specifically for dealing with patients who were confirmed positive.
Martinez was one of eight patients who have had to spend time in that section. As of Wednesday, all eight had fully recovered and been discharged from the hospital.
"They've all went home and are doing well," Abernathy said, adding she talks to some of them occasionally to see how they're doing.
She said the hospital's ICU has officially reopened, with barriers removed and the area cleaned, sanitized and ready for patients.
“We're trying to get back to some normalcy," Abernathy said.
