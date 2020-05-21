ALH patient release 4.jpg

Athens-Limestone Hospital employees applaud Laura Martinez as she is wheeled out of the hospital, having recovered from COVID-19 after a 50-day stay in the hospital's intensive care unit. Martinez's daughter, Elizabeth, pictured right of her mother, was discharged from the hospital two weeks ago after her own fight against the disease.

Athens-Limestone Hospital staff on Wednesday celebrated the release of the last patient from its COVID-19 unit, a mother hospitalized after her daughter was admitted with the same disease.

Laura Martinez spent 50 days battling the disease in a special section of the hospital devoted to caring for COVID-19 patients. One of her caregivers, registered nurse Donna Abernathy, said the battle was "pretty rough" and they were "blessed that she's going home."

"They were very sick," Abernathy told The News Courier.

Mary Camilli, a phlebotomist at Athens-Limestone Hospital, holds a sign that reads "FINAL SCORE: Laura Martinez #1, COVID-19 #00" in support of former patient Laura Martinez's successful battle against COVID-19. Martinez was released from the hospital Wednesday after more than 50 days spent fighting the disease.

Martinez's daughter, Elizabeth, was among the first patients to be admitted to the hospital with lab-confirmed positive cases of the disease, which is caused by the novel coronavirus. She was admitted in March, with Martinez joining her in the ICU days later.

Elizabeth was released about two weeks ago, Abernathy said. She walked behind her mother as Abernathy wheeled her out of the hospital as employees applauded and held up signs in support on either side.

Many, including Martinez, cried as she made her way to the end of the sidewalk, ready to finally be on her way home.

"They were some of our first patients," Abernathy said. "They're excited to get to go home. ... She'll be back to her feet before you know it."

ALH has had eight hospitalizations due to COVID-19 this year. When the pandemic began, the hospital created a special task force for handling its response to the disease and designated a section of the hospital specifically for dealing with patients who were confirmed positive.

Laura Martinez embraces one of her nurses before leaving the hospital to go home after 50 days spent as a patient battling COVID-19 in Athens-Limestone Hospital's intensive care unit. Martinez was one of eight patients hospitalized by the disease, but as of Wednesday, all eight had been discharged from the hospital.

Martinez was one of eight patients who have had to spend time in that section. As of Wednesday, all eight had fully recovered and been discharged from the hospital.

"They've all went home and are doing well," Abernathy said, adding she talks to some of them occasionally to see how they're doing.

She said the hospital's ICU has officially reopened, with barriers removed and the area cleaned, sanitized and ready for patients.

“We're trying to get back to some normalcy," Abernathy said.

Employees from Athens-Limestone Hospital line up to celebrate the release of Laura Martinez, one of eight patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and the last to be discharged from the hospital. Jesus Lopez, far right, and Emily Sorg, second from right, hold signs in support of Martinez's recovery.

