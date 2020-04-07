Two big questions on the minds of Athens and Limestone County residents were answered Monday by the city's attorney.
During a city-county press conference on the COVID-19 outbreak, attorney Shane Black said a lot of residents have been directing questions to Athens City Hall about whether they can attend Easter services or play outdoors in light of the stay-at-home order issued Friday by Gov. Kay Ivey.
"It is a special week on the Christian calendar and a very big Sunday coming up is Easter Sunday," Black said. "We have had many community churches in this neighborhood that have called and asked City Hall, 'What can we do? We want to abide by the law.'"
He said everyone can follow the governor's orders and attend worship services as long as they meet the following conditions: No more than 10 people can attend, and participants must remain at least 6 feet apart at all times.
"That's obviously a small worship service," he said.
The governor's order allows drive-in worship services as long as the passengers in each vehicle reside in the same household, vehicles remain 6 feet apart, and passengers remain inside the vehicle before, during and after services.
In other words, "no getting out and shaking hands," Black said.
As for outdoor recreation, the governor's order does allow bicycling, jogging, hiking and other outdoor activities. However, if in a group, there must be fewer than 10 people, they must remain 6 feet apart at all times and you cannot share equipment.
"Here's what you cannot do. You cannot engage in spectator sports," Black said. "You cannot sit in a crowd watching a baseball game. You can't even have a baseball game, or a football game or a Frisbee game. Anything that involves shared equipment. You cannot engage in any sport that involves interaction with another person closer than 6 feet."
He said playground equipment is off limits. He said police tape has been used to cordon off these facilities to make sure residents comply with the governor's order.
"All of these rules, at the end of the day, just amount to this: "Use your God-given, Limestone County common sense" when interacting with others.
Other agencies
Others representatives also attended Monday's briefing, including those from the city of Athens, Limestone County, Athens-Limestone Hospital and the Limestone County Emergency Management Agency.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said that during a State Task Force teleconference earlier in the day, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said officials expect hospitalizations to peak between April 15 and 20. As of Monday, there were more than 2,000 cases of COVID-19 statewide, including at least 33 in Limestone County.
Harris implored residents not to look for loopholes in the state health order and to stay home as much as possible during the call, Marks said.
Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay said eLearning is going well, as are the school breakfast and lunch programs. Earlier Monday, school employees distributed 3,300 meals to city and county students. He said teachers are also making sure students are connected and prepared for learning via their iPads and MacBooks, which every city student has. Students resumed classes electronically Monday rather than return to classrooms.
Athens-Limestone Hospital Dr. Matt Hanserd said the hospital is "preparing for a battle," not knowing if it will be a "skirmish or big battle." He said there are three patients with COVID-19 in the intensive care unit. Their average age is 49. He urged residents of all ages stay home when possible, advising residents to ask themselves if leaving is best for the community or if it can wait.
Marks and County Commission Chairman Collin Daly said city and county employees continue to provide essential services to citizens while adhering to COVID-19 rules.
Marks said as president of the Alabama League of Municipalities, he is working to try to get the federal government to allocate money to cities with fewer than 500,000 residents. The government recently gave the state $1.9 billion for cities with more than 500,000.
EMA Director Rita White said she continues to work with the state to obtain needed equipment — masks, gloves, gowns — for health care professionals and responders.
Daly thanked the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives for offering the former Limestone County Event Center if needed to handle a surge in hospital patients.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.