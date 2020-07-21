The Athens Board of Education approved the 2020-2021 handbooks for its students at all grade levels during its meeting Thursday at Athens High School.
Possibly the biggest change is an amendment to the school system's absence policy, with the section on excused absences being removed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Traditionally, you could have five excused absences the first semester, and then five excused absences the second semester,” said Beth Patton, acting superintendent for ACS. “With COVID-19, we ask that you stay home if you have any systems, so there will be more absences than normal. That's a big change.”
Patton said the school system also changed the fever requirement for students wanting to attend school after being sick. The student handbook for the previous school year states that students with a fever of 100 degrees or higher should not come to school, and students should be fever free for 24 hours without the aid of medication before returning.
Patton said students must now be fever free for 72 hours (without the aid of medication) before returning to school.
“A student at school with a fever of 100.4 or greater will be moved to an area of quarantine,” the new handbook says. “A facial covering may be required until the student can be picked up from school. If no one can be reached to pick up the student, 911 may be called to transport the student for medical treatment. This will depend on the assessment by the school nurse based on the clinical symptoms of the student.”
Patton said ACS placed a disclaimer in the new handbooks saying some policies may be amended since issues surrounding the coronavirus represent a ever-changing landscape.
