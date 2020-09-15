Students in the Athens City Schools system who elected to spend at least the first nine weeks of the school year as remote learners will have the option to return to the classroom earlier than the date originally established.
According to ACS, parents of online-only students are requested to take a survey on when they would like their child to return to traditional learning. The survey can be found at bit.ly/RemoteSurvey_English and must be completed by Friday.
Three re-entry date options are available: Sept. 28 for students in grades K–5, Oct. 5 for students in grades 6–12 or Oct. 19, the original return date, for students of any grade.
ACS said the earlier dates have been set forth as options due to the large number of families that requested an earlier return to traditional learning for their kids.
Remote students have the option of remaining online-only for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year.
“Athens City Schools will provide additional opportunities throughout the school year when remote students may return to traditional learning,” said ACS in a release.
