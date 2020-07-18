Athens City Schools has a plan for when students return to campus Aug. 17.
Labeled “Roadmap to Reopening,” the plan was discussed during the Athens City Board of Education meeting Thursday at Athens High. The roadmap can be found online at www.acs-k12.org/Domain/2198 and is meant to serve as a guide for how the system will operate while working around coronavirus.
“We are so ready to have kids back, but it's very challenging,” said Beth Patton, acting superintendent for ACS. “Safety is so important. We are trying to make sure we are doing everything that we possibly can that is being recommended for us to do. We are all still learning about this. Nobody really knows for sure how to do things better. We're doing what the experts tell us at this time.”
The roadmap is broken down into three main sections: wellness, operations and faculties, and instruction.
Wellness
According to the wellness section, ACS will implement a screening continuum and other strategies in order to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission. This includes steps on how parents should handle potential illness in the home, social distancing and sanitation on buses and inside schools.
“The parent/guardian of a student who tests positive should notify their school nurse and/or school principal upon knowledge of this positive result (student/staff identification will remain confidential),” said ACS in the roadmap. “Families should follow ADPH guidelines, found at www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19/patients.html, when a student or close family member tests positive for COVID-19.”
The current statewide mask mandate is set to expire July 31, and ACS said unless it is mandated during the school year, wearing a face covering will be recommended but not required. Students will be allowed to bring facial coverings from home, though some masks will be provided “while supplies last.”
Operations and facilities
ACS said it will “intensify” procedures for regular cleaning and sanitization of high-touch surfaces. Just as with students, it will be recommended teachers wear facial coverings when within 6 feet of someone from a different household unless otherwise mandated by a government entity.
Patton mentioned the school system has purchased electrostatic sprayers, devices that can be used to sanitize surfaces quickly.
In addition, access for adults who do not work at the schools will be limited.
“Parents should not enter school buildings during drop off and pick up,” according to the roadmap. “Parents will not be able to eat lunch with students until further notice.”
Parent/teacher conferences and other meetings will be held virtually when possible. The school system will also not be hosting classroom parties or off-campus field trips until further notice.
Instruction
Students have had the option of signing up for in-class or remote instruction. The school system may make a student's traditional, in-class learning experience blended if needed — for example, having certain students attend remotely while their classroom is being disinfected.
Traditional students are advised to be able to quickly switch to remote learning when necessary. They will attend school five days a week, with school hours remaining the same as in past years.
Students choosing to attend remotely will also receive instruction five days a week.
“Athens City Schools will primarily use an accredited, online program, SchoolsPLP, for remote learning,” according to the roadmap. “Students in grades K-5 will require a lot of support from caring adults at home and in the remote classroom. K-5 students will be expected to work between 2-3 hours a day, and 6-12 students will be expected to work 3-4 hours a day on school assignments.”
Teachers will “interact and engage” with students on a regular basis through teleconference meetings.
“We will have teachers who are specifically assigned to students in class and others who are going to teach remotely,” Patton said.
Remote students will be given access to iPads if needed. Parents are asked to contact their student's principal if they need help getting internet access, as ACS has Verizon internet hotspots available to check out for $20 per month.
Lunchtime
Traditional students in grades pre-K–6 will have lunch in their classrooms. Students in grades 7–12 will be served lunch from the school cafeteria in carryout containers that can be eaten in predesignated areas to allow for social distancing.
Remote students will also have access to school meals. Costs will be the same as for traditional students: $2.75 for full price, and 40 cents for reduced.
ACS will provide the meals each day between 10 a.m. and noon at the front office of the student's school. Families with multiple children at different schools can pre-order meals online and select a single location for pickup.
Patton said this format will be the same as the system's summer feeding program. Visit www.acs-k12.org/Page/2688 for school lunch order forms. Menus are available on each school's website and will publish in The News Courier's weekend editions throughout the school year.
Transportation
Bus services will still be available, though parents are asked to bring students to school whenever possible. ACS plans to maintain social distancing on buses with "spaced seating ... to the extent possible and practical" and requiring face coverings when 6 feet of physical distancing is not possible. Students will also be assigned seats, with those who get on the bus first required to sit in the back and those who get on the bus last sitting nearer to the front. Siblings and family members will be seated together when possible, according to ACS, and hand sanitizer will be available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.