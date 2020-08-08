The Athens City Schools Board of Education in June approved the purchase of new iPads for students in order to update aging technology. Unfortunately, they are now one of many school systems still waiting for the tech to arrive.
Beth Patton, acting superintendent, said Friday the new devices are on back order and will not arrive in time for the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year Aug. 17. However, Patton said the system still has enough of the old Macbook devices for students enrolled in remote learning.
“That's what we will use until we get the new devices in,” she said. “First, we will cover the students who chose remote learning and make sure they have a device if they need one, then the rest will go to schools to use in class or to take home.”
ACS is currently assessing the old devices to see how many are still in working order. Patton said it is unknown at this time if there are enough for all students in the school system, but online-only students are definitely covered.
“We have a lot of students who said they can use what they have at home until the iPads come in,” Patton said.
ACS is in the process of upgrading from old Macbooks to new iPads and cases as part of a program called Power UP. Melanie Barkley, technology coordinator for ACS, said the system decided to switch from Macbooks to iPads because it was cheaper than trying to repair the former devices. She said the tablets also offer students more opportunity for “creativity and innovation.”
ACS said in a statement that it will not be charging user fees for the temporary devices until all new iPads have arrived and are issued.
