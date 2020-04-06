The Alabama Department of Labor has paid more than $6 million in COVID-19 related unemployment compensation benefits.
Some $6,035,646 in COVID-19-related benefits were paid between March 27 to April 3 to 22,646 claimants, representing 25,379 weeks claimed, said Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. This accounts for approximately 67% of all unemployment compensation benefits paid in the past seven days.
“We have seen an overwhelming number of employees filing claims for unemployment compensation benefits,” Washington said. “We understand and realize that many people are having trouble applying — we are working on correcting the situation constantly, and more and more people are getting through with each day that passes. We are working hard to get the benefits into the pockets of those Alabamians who need them the most right now.”
Claimants who have not yet received payment are still having their claims processed. Claimants should know that there is no written notification provided for approval. Claimants will receive money by direct deposit, an existing debit card (from a previous unemployment compensation claim) or by a new debit card. Payment may take up to as many as 21 days, but should generally be received sooner. If a debit card is selected as the method of payment, it will have to be mailed, which could also affect the time it takes to receive payment. If a claimant is not approved, they will receive written notification.
Claims can be filed online at www.labor.alabama.gov or by calling 1-866-234-5382. Patience is encouraged when trying to file a claim.
