Limestone Countians over the age of 65 and those in select categories of front line workers are set to join the group of residents eligible to receive a vaccine against COVID-19 as of Monday, Feb. 8.
Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health announced Friday that ADPH would extend eligibility to more than 1 million Alabamians as it moves into the next phase of getting shots in arms and vaccinating the community against the potentially fatal novel coronavirus.
Front line workers that will be added to the eligibility group include workers in the following: food and agriculture; U.S. Postal Service, manufacturing, grocery stores, public transit, education, child care and judiciary. The group also includes corrections officers, additional first responders and those who work or live in group homes or homeless shelters.
However, due to the continued limitations in supply, Ivey and ADPH have asked healthier residents who qualify to consider delaying their vaccination so that more vulnerable populations can access it instead.
"To be blunt, we simply haven't gotten the vaccine that we've been promised, and this has created a major backlog of aggravation," Ivey said. "(Friday)'s announcement will ensure that as more vaccine is released, we will have a plan in place to get the vaccine in people's arms more quickly."
As of Friday, nearly 150,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and more than 175,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine had been administered to first responders, residents and staff of Alabama's nursing homes and individuals 75 and older, according to Ivey's office. State health officer Dr. Scott Harris said any vaccine currently in the state already has someone's name on it, either because they have scheduled an appointment for their first dose or are waiting for their second dose.
In Athens, the Limestone County Health Department and Athens-Limestone Hospital have each opened vaccine clinics to help administer shots to qualified residents. Felicia Lambert, ALH spokesperson, said hospital officials don't feel like they've reached enough of those in the 75 years or older group who want a vaccine, even as they prepare to take on even more in the expanded group.
"We have reached out to several community resources to help us reach this population" of residents 75 and older, Lambert said. "We are working on a plan for the next phase opening Feb. 8."
Qualifying residents can email schedule@alhnet.org or visit athenslimestonehospital.com to fill out an appointment request form for ALH's community clinic. Once their information is submitted and an appointment is available, an ALH staff member will contact the resident by phone to schedule a date and time for them to receive their vaccination.
ALH reminds residents that completing the form does not guarantee an appointment, and if residents can be available on short notice, they should note that in their form or email.
Limestone County Health Department is operating their vaccine clinic on Clyde Mabry Drive. Residents can call 1-855-566-5333 to schedule an appointment. While the clinic is operating, Clyde Mabry Drive will only be accessible by making a right turn from U.S. 31 South.
Friday's numbers
As of Friday, each of Alabama's 67 counties were considered "low" or "moderate" risk for spread of COVID-19. Limestone County's percentage of tests that came back positive for the virus had risen slightly in late January, keeping it in the "moderate risk" category.
In the two days since The News Courier last reported figures for Limestone County, an additional 124 cases of COVID-19 and 20 deaths were added to the ADPH data for the county. ADPH has noted the jump in deaths could be attributed in part to an ongoing review of deaths reported by the Alabama Center for Health Statistics that began Nov. 11.
All told, 8,618 Limestone Countians have been reported as confirmed or probably positive for COVID-19, and 105 Limestone Countians have died.
