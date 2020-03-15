Editor's note: All COVID-19 updates and stories from The News Courier will be posted as breaking news. These stories will be free to all readers, regardless of subscription status. However, we encourage you to support this and future coverage by calling 256-232-2720 or visiting enewscourier.com/subscription purchasing a subscription to The News Courier.
Alabama Nursing Home Association President & CEO Brandon Farmer issued the follow statement Saturday regarding visitation restrictions at nursing homes.
“With a national state of emergency declared by the President, the Alabama Nursing Home Association is urging all nursing homes in the state to follow the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) new guidance to restrict visitation of residents.The CMS guidance published Friday, March 13 says nursing homes 'should restrict visitation of all visitors and non-essential health care personnel, except for certain compassionate care situations, such as an end-of-life situation. In those cases, visitors will be limited to a specific room only.' In addition, CMS directs nursing homes to cancel communal dining and group activities and actively screen residents and staff for respiratory symptoms.
Alabama nursing homes have been practicing protective protocols similar to the new CMS guidance for several days. These actions are imperative because nursing homes serve people who are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.
Protecting the health and well-being of those in our care at all times and the protection of the general public during this health-related emergency are our priority. We know this is a difficult time for our residents and their family members. Please know that nursing home staff are committed to helping families and residents communicate during this time. The Alabama Nursing Home Association respectfully asks for your patience, understanding and cooperation.”
