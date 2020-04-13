An officer for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-quarantining at his home, officials said Monday.
Despite the state and nationwide health threat, Alabama probation and parole officers continue to work every day to keep Alabamians safe by supervising the activities of more than 20,000 people who have been convicted of crimes and are out in the communities serving parole or probation time.
Bureau Director Judge Charlie Graddick called the officer Monday to thank him for his continuing service and to offer the prayers and gratitude of his colleagues throughout the state.
“The men and women who are out in the field doing this vital work to protect the people of Alabama while helping parolees and probationers transition to productive lives are wonderful, brave people,” Graddick said. “We pray for our officer who has contracted this illness and we wish him godspeed. We thank him and all our officers who have chosen to serve the interests of public safety in Alabama.”
Parole hearings resume
Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday issued a supplemental emergency proclamation directing the Board of Pardons and Paroles to resume parole hearings in a way that reduces person-to-person interaction while preserving the right for parties to present their views to the board.
“The health, safety and well-being of all Alabamians is paramount during this evolving health pandemic. It is vitally important we keep Alabama’s criminal justice system functioning for the good of public safety,” Ivey said. “As we continue evaluating our efforts throughout this process, we have worked diligently to ensure efficiency and continuity of critical government services by allowing for virtual meetings. I appreciate the Board of Pardons and Paroles for collaborating with my office to ensure we continue their important work.”
In the governor’s ongoing efforts to combat COVID-19, any provision of Alabama law allowing individuals to appear in person at a meeting of the board is suspended. The Board of Pardons and Paroles will allow views to be presented to them through written or emailed statements, as well as by phone.
Statements from officials, crime victims and crime victim representatives should include the inmate's name and AIS number. They can be emailed to victim.services@paroles.alabama.gov or mailed to Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles, ATTN: Victim Services Unit, 100 Capitol Commerce Blvd., Suite 310, Montgomery, AL 36117. The written submission must be received at least five business days before the scheduled hearing.
Other individuals may submit their views by email to notifications@paroles.alabama.gov or to the aforementioned address. These submissions must also be received at least five days prior to the scheduled hearing and must reference the inmate's name and AIS number.
Individuals can call 334-242-8700 if they are unable to provide a written or typed statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.