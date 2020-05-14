A survey developed by AlabamaWorks garnered nearly 1,800 responses from business owners across the state.
The Alabama COVID-19 Workforce Response Survey was created to provide an in-depth look at the pandemic's impact on Alabama's employers. Officials with AlabamaWorks said the survey will ultimately help determine how private industry and state government can best support the economy and get people back to work.
“We are grateful to the business owners who took the time to help us identify critical needs and priorities for a full workforce recovery,” said Tim McCartney, Alabama Workforce Council chairman. “Utilizing the survey results, the Alabama Workforce Council will continue with our important work of assisting the state to the fullest extent possible with all workforce recovery efforts and continue to push career pathways and programs that are most resilient to create a more agile workforce.”
According to AlabamaWorks, 68% of survey respondents were small business owners with fewer than 25 employees, and 41% of respondents were employing mostly hourly workers. The industries with the highest participation rate were other services, healthcare and social assistance, retail trade, hospitality and food services, and manufacturing.
AlabamaWorks officials said 83% of respondents expect the pandemic to have a negative financial impact on their business, and 33% of respondents have laid off employees as a result of the pandemic. Nearly half of respondents expect their business climate to improve over the next six months, according to the survey. In addition, 53% of respondents indicated a hiring freeze during the pandemic. Respondents also expressed general concerns over the duration of the pandemic, availability of government assistance and retention of skilled workers, among other issues.
AlabamaWorks officials said 53% of respondents indicated that during and after the pandemic more employer-delivered, skills-based training would benefit their company, making it the form of training in highest demand.
Additional survey results include:
• 53.4% of businesses reported their current business climate is “bad,” but 49.6% of businesses expected their climate to improve in the next six months;
• 49.4% of businesses expect their workforce size will remain relatively constant over the next three months;
• 35.9% of businesses reported the biggest factor limiting business activity is a lack of market demand, making it the most common limiting factor;
• 46.3% of businesses believed they were at least somewhat equipped to handle the COVID-19 pandemic at its outbreak, indicating most responding businesses felt inadequately prepared to some degree; and
• 46% of businesses are facing supply-chain disruptions.
Officials said in the coming weeks AlabamaWorks and the Alabama Workforce Council will use the data in discussions with various stakeholders surrounding the future of workforce in the state.
In April, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said she was grateful to the Alabama Workforce Council for developing and deploying the “much needed and user-friendly” survey.
“As we work together to combat COVID-19's impact, this tool will allow us to identify the needs of business and industry, resources that can help them and how we can best support Alabama's business owners and hardworking Alabamians and their families,” Ivey said.
Visit www.AlabamaWorks.com for survey results.
