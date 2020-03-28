The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is extending the STAR ID program deadline to Oct. 1, 2021. STAR ID is part of the federal program REAL ID, which was extended by the Department of Homeland Security under the direction of President Donald Trump.
ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said the state's Driver License Division modified operations starting March 16 and continued to serve customers on a more limited basis to reduce potential exposure to the novel coronavirus.
On Thursday, ALEA closed all driver license offices to the public, Taylor said.
“Staff will remain on-site to answer phones and assist with online services,” he said. “As always, we are dedicated to serving the citizens of this state, but we must make the health and safety of our customers and our personnel a priority.”
Taylor added the public has a 60-day grace period for driver licenses, but customers who would like to renew during the pandemic are encouraged to do so online.
Visit www.alea.gov for more information on STAR ID, online renewals, other services and the latest on office closures.
