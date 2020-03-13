Editor's note: All COVID-19 updates and stories from The News Courier will be posted as breaking news. These stories will be free to all readers, regardless of subscription status. However, we encourage you to support this and future coverage by calling 256-232-2720 or visiting enewscourier.com/subscription purchasing a subscription to The News Courier.
All court proceedings, including jury trials, set to take place before May 2 at the Limestone County Courthouse have been suspended until further notice.
The order, signed by Limestone County Circuit Judge Robert Baker, allows the courthouse to remain open to handle protection from abuse cases, emergency juvenile cases, time-sensitive cases and matters that can be handled without undue health risks.
Baker's order further states cases that do not meet those requirements will be reset as circumstances allow. Anyone with an attorney is encouraged to contact their attorney with questions.
Those without an attorney will be notified of their new court date at the address on file with the Circuit Clerk's office. Call 256-233-6406 to notify the clerk's office if an address has changed since the last court date.
The order bans anyone who is ill or experiencing respiratory issues or fever from attending any court hearing, trial or proceeding. Baker said the restrictions also apply to any individual who has traveled outside the continental United States within the last 30 days, regardless of symptoms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.