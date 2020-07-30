Country music artist Kolt Barber has teamed up with Rockin' K Rodeo to produce the American Cowboy Showdown Tour. The event will feature a combination of rodeo action and live country music.
Among the tour stops will be John Barnes Park, located at 30523 Ardmore Ridge Road in Ardmore, Tennessee, on Aug. 8.
The show will run from 7-11 p.m. According to a release for the show, the rodeo portion sanctioned by the International Professional Rodeo Association will include bareback, saddle bronc, barrel racing and bull riding events followed by a live concert with Barber.
Tickets are available at the gate and will be $20 for adults, $10 for ages 5-12 and free for kids under 5. Tickets are also available at bandsintown.com for preorder with a $5 discount on adult tickets.
“We were scheduled to launch in April. Being sensitive to COVID-19 and the necessity for ‘safe distancing,’ we postponed,” Barber said. “While we remain extremely empathetic to the economic hardships that our friends, families and neighbors have endured, we are as equally enthusiastic to reunite them at this fun-filled, family and community event. … And our commitment, first and foremost, is to provide a safe environment — with all required guidelines in place — to enable folks a comfort to enjoy themselves at an entertainment outing that is affordable to bring the entire family.”
According to the release, event organizers are teaming with various organizations to provide face masks and hand sanitizer at gate entry for attendees.
Similar events were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual Ardmore Police & Fire Rodeo has been canceled, but Cayce Lee with Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association, said the members are supporting the Barber event.
“While larger concerts and rodeo events have been canceled, we have been encouraged by the overwhelming response to ‘open the gates,'” said Tony Keeton, who is helping put on the tour. “We are expecting some of the top competitors in the country as well as some reigning and former world champions. I believe folks are ready to get out and rodeo, and we are thankful we have the blessing of the IPRA to launch.”
IPRA Chief Field Representative Ronnie Williams said nearly 20% of the 450 or so annual IPRA-sanctioned events have been canceled so far this year.
“The American Cowboy Showdown will mean a lot to world championship contenders, the respective hosting communities and local merchants, and folks who come out to enjoy the excitement,” he said. “We anticipate the American Cowboy Showdowns to draw some of the biggest crowds in the history of the IPRA in the coming weeks.”
