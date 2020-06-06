APRIL UNEMPLOYMENT: County rate jumps to double digits

Until recently, the state of Alabama and its 67 counties were setting records for employment numbers, according to figures available from the Alabama Department of Labor. The economic boon lasted throughout 2019 and into the early months of this year before the novel coronavirus made many aspects of life come to a screeching halt.
The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic can be seen in the unemployment figures released by the state labor department for the month of April. Limestone County posted a 2.6% unemployment rate in March, which was among some of the lowest figures in the state.
Once firings and layoffs due to coronavirus hit, however, that number jumped to 11.4% for the month of April, meaning more than 1 out of every 10 residents in the county were listed as unemployed.
By comparison, the state unemployment rate for March was a near-record low of 3%. It also jumped by almost double digits to 12.9% over the course of a single month.
“While we are certainly disappointed to see our unemployment rate rise so sharply this month, it’s not surprising,” said Gov. Kay Ivey. “This global pandemic and national disaster has certainly impacted Alabamians’ ability to work. We know that hundreds of thousands of people have filed for unemployment benefits over the past two months, and we’ve been able to process and pay a great majority of those.”
Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington echoed Ivey's sentiments about the sudden jump in unemployment across Alabama.
“I think everyone will agree that these numbers aren’t numbers we ever wanted to report,” he said. “This pandemic has negatively impacted Alabama’s economy, and in two months’ time has managed to undo years of positive progress.”
Only 1,134 residents were listed as unemployed in Limestone County for the month of March. That number shot up to 4,898 in April.
Figures for May will be published June 19.
National Unemployment
While the May figures for Alabama have yet to be released, the national jobs report for the month was released Friday.
The national unemployment rate is down to 13.3% from 14.7% posted in April, showing there is some recovery in the jobs market as restrictions surrounding coronavirus are eased.
National employment rose by 2.5 million as many Americans returned to the workforce.
“Today’s report shows much higher job creation and lower unemployment than expected, reflecting that the re-opening of the economy in May was earlier, and more robust, than projected,” said U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia.
He said millions of Americans remain out of work, and the national department will focus on returning more and more citizens to employment safely while continuing to offer unemployment benefits to those who need them.
“It appears the worst of the coronavirus’ impact on the nation’s job markets is behind us,” Scalia said.
