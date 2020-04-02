County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Barry Wayne McKinney, 41, of 22000 block Looney Road, Athens, rendering false alarm
• Daniel Ray Moore, 44, of 26000 block West Limestone School Road, Lester, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — AMT riding lawn mower valued at $300 stolen during burglary March 31, Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road
• ELKMONT — High-Point .40-caliber pistol valued at $200 stolen between March 29 and 31, 13000 block Robinson Lane
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Wednesday.
