County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Garrett Joseph Stankiewicz, 26, of 28000 block Alabama 127, Elkmont, interference with a domestic violence emergency call
• Maria Martha Reyes Castrejon, 21, of 100 block Philadelphia Drive, Madison, driving under the influence of alcohol
• Chadrick O'Neal Allen, 38, of 11000 block Nancy Lou Loop, Athens, second-degree assault
• Robert Lamar Blanchard, 35, of 1200 block West Caine Drive, Athens, grand jury indictment for third-degree burglary
• Christopher Charles Futon, 36, of 29000 block Thunderpaw Drive, Harvest, DUI (alcohol)
• Tiffany Lee Ratley, 37, of 15000 block Hardy Road, Athens, negotiating a worthless non-negotiable instrument
• Dominique Lachelle Stovall, 33, of 100 block Foxford Lane, Harvest, leaving the scene of an accident
• Jimmy Dale Gatlin II, 30, of 15000 block Elk River Mills Road, Athens, second-degree receiving stolen property
• Master Antonio Deion Tyra, 24, of 3100 block Pulaski Pike Road Northwest, Huntsville, two counts each of no driver's license and attempt to elude a police officer
• Matthew David Norton, 39, of 17000 block Harwell Road, Athens, possession of drug paraphernalia (first offense)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
TANNER — Springfield XD 9mm pistol valued at $400 stolen during vehicle break-in April 30 or May 1, 10000 block U.S. 31
ELKMONT — Seiko and Element televisions sets valued at $350 stolen during burglary April 29, 20000 block Thach Road
ATHENS — 18-foot car hauler valued at $2,500 stolen May 1, 21000 block Hold Road
TANNER — Smith&Wesson AMP 9mm pistol and Ray Ban sunglasses, total $1,450, stolen during vehicle break-in May 1, 10000 block U.S. 31
TANNER — Lone Wolf trailer valued at $2,500, stolen between April 28 and May 2, 20000 block Nuclear Plant Road
ELKMONT — Two wooden posts valued at $50 stolen May 2, 25000 block Bethel Road
TANNER — Ruger 9mm pistol valued at $500 stolen during vehicle break-in between April 30 and May 1, 10000 block U.S. 31
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:
• Thomas W. Dellinger Jr., 40, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest
• Kendrick Seth Miller, 30, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana
• David Eugene Sims, 44, disorderly conduct
• Kenny Frederick Heyer, 61, DUI
• David Christopher Bolton, 38, of 700 block North Clinton Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Monday:
• Cigarette holder valued at $5 and $325 in cash reported stolen May 1, 600 block Ninth Avenue
• Two six pack of Bud Light beer, total $9.30, reported stolen May 2, 15000 block Pike Road
• Shoes valued at $200 reported stolen May 2, 500 block Elkton Street
