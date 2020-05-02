Athens Bible School hosted a drive-thru parade for students and their families Friday. Faculty and staff held up signs along the sidewalk around the school building and waved at the cars that drove through the campus.

Principal Randy Adams explained that because ABS students live throughout Limestone County and even in Tennessee, the school decided to put a twist on the typical drive-by parade and instead invite vehicles to a drive-thru parade at the new campus on U.S. 31.

ABS parade 1.jpg

From left, Athens Bible School teacher Kerry Cox, teacher Lori Vining, Calla Vining, teacher Brandi Hall and Sam Hall hold up signs and prepare to wave at families participating in the ABS drive-thru parade.
ABS parade 2.jpg

A student holds up a sign that reads "We Miss You" for Athens Bible School faculty and staff as she rides through the drive-thru parade hosted by the school.
ABS parade 3.jpg

From left, Athens Bible School sophomore Elizabeth Britnell, science teacher Tabatha Britnell, school resource officer Stanley McNatt, Sandra Britnell and Jill Duke hold signs for the ABS drive-thru parade.
ABS parade 4.jpg

Grandmother and Athens Bible School teacher Brenda Haraway holds a sign with one word — HUGS — to show that even though she's not able to physically hug her students right now, she's still thinking about them and wishing them well.
ABS parade 5.jpg

Cathy Denton, an Athens Bible School science teacher, holds up a sign that reads "I Miss You" for students participating in the ABS drive-thru parade.

