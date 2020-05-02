From left, Athens Bible School teacher Kerry Cox, teacher Lori Vining, Calla Vining, teacher Brandi Hall and Sam Hall hold up signs and prepare to wave at families participating in the ABS drive-thru parade.
From left, Athens Bible School sophomore Elizabeth Britnell, science teacher Tabatha Britnell, school resource officer Stanley McNatt, Sandra Britnell and Jill Duke hold signs for the ABS drive-thru parade.
Grandmother and Athens Bible School teacher Brenda Haraway holds a sign with one word — HUGS — to show that even though she's not able to physically hug her students right now, she's still thinking about them and wishing them well.
Athens Bible School hosted a drive-thru parade for students and their families Friday. Faculty and staff held up signs along the sidewalk around the school building and waved at the cars that drove through the campus.
Principal Randy Adams explained that because ABS students live throughout Limestone County and even in Tennessee, the school decided to put a twist on the typical drive-by parade and instead invite vehicles to a drive-thru parade at the new campus on U.S. 31.
Graveside service for Melvin D. Harris, 87, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Hatchett Cemetery in Tanner. Rev. Charles N. Simmons officiating. Peoples Funeral Home directing. Viewing at the funeral home 9-10 a.m. Saturday.
Sherry Lynn Burris, 70, daughter of Lionel T. and Lillian Burris, passed away April 20, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. Ms. Burris is survived by Thomas A. Hendrix (uncle), numerous cousins, and lifelong friend, Donna Jones. Sherry was a resident of Athens, Alabama, lat…
Linda Locke Beasley, 77, passed away Monday April 27, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Jimmy; and daughters, Beth Beasley, Chabigny House and Jamie Gumins. The family will announce a celebration of life later this summer.
David Alvin Rix, 77, of Athens, Alabama, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at his residence. There will be a private graveside service at Roselawn Cemetery in Decatur with David Kelly officiating. Spry Funeral Home in Athens directing.
