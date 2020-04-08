Athens City Schools families may want to take advantage of current free offers by internet providers of the district's Wi-Fi on the Go program, according to school officials.
Officials said the school system cannot take responsibility for any payment, lack of content filter or obligations of the services. Internet options include:
• Charter/Spectrum: https://www.spectrum.net/support/internet/coronavirus-covid-19-educational-internet-offer
• Wi-Fi on the Go!: https://www.leanstreamrp.com/continuousGivings/add/35
Some cellular providers can also provide personal hotspots for internet access at a minimal cost, officials said.
Stay connected
Athens City Schools parents and guardians are encouraged to look for messages from teachers.
Check email and SeeSaw, Canvas and Google Classroom accounts for messages and instructions from teachers, officials said.
Those who are not receiving emails should contact the student's homeroom teacher. All email addresses follow the format: firstname.lastname@acs-k-12.org.
Athens City Schools families can email comms@acs-k12.org with questions.
