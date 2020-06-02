The city of Athens made a number of appointments, approved a handful of vehicle purchases and accepted a resignation during its council meeting Friday.
In total, 10 individuals were appointed or reappointed to city committees during the meeting. Cherry Ann Ward and Ida Terry were reappointed to the Athens Historic Preservation Committee for three-year terms expiring May 31, 2023. Sally Marks, the lone resignation approved by the council, stepped down from the preservation committee because she is moving out of the district.
Elsewhere, Jackie Warner was appointed to the city's alcohol review committee to fill a seat vacated by the death of former councilman Johnny Crutcher. Warner will serve through the end of Crutcher's term, which expires Sept. 30, 2022.
The council appointed William Flood to the Athens Housing Authority to fulfill the term of Forrest Carter, which expires Feb. 26, 2023. To the industrial development board, four residents were appointed or reappointed — Clare Middleton, Jerome Malone, Harold Johns and Marselle Leopard. Each will serve a six-year term running through May 29, 2026.
The council also reappointed Jerold Blaxton to the Planning Commission for a six-year term expiring June 12, 2026, and Tonya Alexander to the Houston Memorial Library Board for a four-year term ending June 29, 2024.
Public hearings
The council will have four separate public hearings during its regular meeting June 22, each regarding a request to change the zoning on a piece of property in the city. The following properties were approved as part of the council's consent agenda:
• 13 acres on the east side of Lindsay Lane South, immediately north of the Indian Trace subdivision, from R-1-1 Single Family Residential District too Conventional Planned Unit Development District;
• 107.464 acres, directly north of Sutton Drive and south of the intersection of Leatherwood Drive and Quinn Road, from an Estate Residential and Agricultural District to an R-1-3 Single Family High Density Residential District;
• 21.59 acres on the western side of Cloverleaf Drive, directly south of 110 Cloverleaf Drive, from an R-1-5 Single Family Attached Residential District and B-2 General Business District to an R-1-3 Single Family High Density Residential District; and
• 34 acres, west of the intersection of Pepper and Oakdale roads, from an Estate Residential and Agricultural District to an R-1-3 Single Family High Density Residential District.
Purchases
Purchases were approved for a Kubota RTV for the street department, a new Dodge Ram 5500 cab and chassis for the wastewater department. The council also approved the purchase of a truck-mounted high pressure water jetting system to replace an existing unit for the wastewater department.
In other business, the council approved the purchase of a 2021 Kenworth T370 knuckle boom loader trash truck for the sanitation department. City officials said the purchase is to replace another vehicle lost in an accident. The cost will be $156,900. Insurance will be covering $76,000 of the purchase, with the rest coming out of the sanitation department budget.
Multiple council members and Mayor Ronnie Marks spoke on the growth the City of Athens has seen over the past 10 years.
“We are doing a lot of things right, and we need to keep it going,” Councilman Harold Wales said.
Councilman Wayne Harper remarked he had seen several businesses reopen that were doing well, though the councilmen also expressed concern that some others were still trying to reestablish themselves after the easing of coronavirus regulations.
Marks said the businesses on The Square seemed to be doing well, but some hotels and restaurants in other parts of the city were struggling.
“Hopefully they all recover quickly,” Harper said.
