With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending social distancing as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, dozens of governmental departments, agencies, organizations and community groups have temporarily closed, canceled events or postponed events or services.
Here is a list of some of the schedule changes in Athens and Limestone County:
Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives
Address: 100 W. Pryor St., Athens
Closed: Now until April 1
More information: The March 26 program, "Welcome Home, Vietnam Veterans," will be rescheduled for sometime in April.
Ardmore Public Library
Address: 25836 Main St., Ardmore, Tennessee
Canceled: All programs until April 6, except tax preparation on Wednesdays
Hours: The library is open to the public during usual hours.
More information: Call 931-427-4883 to schedule a tax appointment. No walk-ins accepted. See Facebook page for library schedule updates.
Athens Fire & Rescue
Address: Three stations across the city
Canceled: All public events. Access temporarily limited at all fire stations.
Public Schools
Address: Athens and Limestone County
Closed: Now until April 6
More information: City students can use e-learning. County students will have online and/or traditional assignments. Parents can follow their child's school or district on social media for updates.
Athens-Limestone Public Library
Address: 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens
Canceled: All scheduled programs until March 31, including Master Gardener and genealogy classes, used book sale and The Big Read
Hours: The library is open to the public during usual hours.
More information: Computers and Wi-Fi remain available for now. Stay home if you or a family member are sick. Call 256-232-1233 for an extension on due dates for books and other materials. Place materials on hold by visiting alcpl.bywatersolutions.com or calling the library. If you are returning materials after being sick, inform the staff and they will clean and disinfect the items.
Athens, Limestone County Senior Centers
Address: All senior centers
Closed: Now until at least April 3
More information: Meals on Wheels will still be servedcountywide.
Athens Municipal Court
Address: 951 E. Hobbs St., Athens
Postponed: All cases now until April 16 by order of Alabama Supreme Court.
More information: Athens Municipal Court Judge Don Mansell canceled the March 16 defensive driving school. The driving school and all court cases have been rescheduled as follows:
• If your defensive driving course was March 16, it has been rescheduled to 6-10 p.m. May 18;
• If your trial is 9 a.m. or 1 p.m. March 19, it is rescheduled for the same time May 21;
• If your court date is March 26, it is reschedule to 9 a.m. April 23;
• If your court date is April 2, it is rescheduled to 9 a.m. April 30;
• If your court date is April 9, it is rescheduled to 9 a.m. May 7; and
• If your trial is 9 a.m. or 1 p.m. April 16, it is rescheduled for the same time June 18.
Organized rec activities
Address: Sportsplex and ballfields
Suspended: Now until at least March 20
Athens Planning Commission
Address: 200 W. Hobbs St., Athens
Meeting: Regularly scheduled 5 p.m. work session and 5:45 p.m. meeting will be held as scheduled today at Athens City Hall. However, the meeting will be live-streamed so the public does not have to attend.
More information: The link to the live-stream is at www.athensal.us under Athens News. During the meeting, Public Works Director James Rich will provide a telephone number that citizens can call to comment or ask questions about an agenda item. Or, citizens can email Rich ahead of the meeting at jrich@athensal.us with questions about agenda items, and he can answer those questions during the meeting. Visit www.athensalabama.us/AgendaCenter/ for a copy of the agenda.
Athens Police Department
Address: 951 E. Hobbs St., Athens
More information: Callers will be asked whether they have or have recently had a fever or flu-like symptoms and whether they have recently traveled outside the United States before an officer is dispatched to their home.
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office
Address: 101 W. Elm St., Athens
Canceled: In-person inmate visitation, inmate programs and clergy services for inmates. Visit iwebvisit.com to schedule remote visits with inmates.
Suspended: Fingerprinting and background checks for the public, until further notice
More information: Follow @LimestoneCoSO on Twitter
Athens Recreation Center
Address: 270 U.S. 31 North, Athens
Closed: Public access not allowed. A reopening will be announced.
Athens Utilities
Address: 508 S. Jefferson St., Athens
More information: Customers can pay by phone, night deposit or online instead of visiting the office. To pay by phone, call 256-232-8750. Visit bit.ly/athensutilities for online payments and additional information on services. The utility can also be reached by email at customeraccounts@athens-utilities.com.
Hazardous Waste Collection Day
Address: Athens Middle School parking lot
Rescheduled: The March 28 event for all Limestone County residents is now set for Aug. 29
More information: Direct questions to Keep-Athens Limestone Beautiful at 256-233-8000 or KALBCares@gmail.com.
Nursing homes
Address: Countywide
More information: Alabama Nursing Home Association urges all nursing homes in the state to follow the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to restrict visitation of all visitors and nonessential health-care personnel, except for certain compassionate care situations, such as a patient near the end of life. Limestone Health Facility, Athens Health & Rehab, Limestone Lodge and Limestone Manor, and Traditions of Athens have confirmed they are following these recommendations.
Limestone County Water & Sewer Authority
Address: 502 S. Jefferson St., Athens
Hours: Drive-thru window will maintain regular business hours. Main office lobby closed until further notice.
More information: Customers can pay by phone, night deposit or online. Visit www.limestonecountywater.com for additional information on services.
Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce
Address: 101 S. Beaty St., Athens
Hours: Modified business hours but office will be closed to public.
Canceled: Chamber Coffee on March 17, EmpowHER Luncheon on March 19 and Lunch & Learn on March 25
More information: See Facebook page, call 256-232-2600 or email info@tourathens.com for updates
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.